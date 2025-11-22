Ghana Prioritizes Agricultural Transformation to Drive Economic Growth

Government officials, academics and industry experts gathered in Accra to chart a roadmap for agricultural modernization, positioning the sector as central to Ghana’s economic future and youth employment strategy.

The Agriculture Modernization Conference, held at the Accra City Hotel under the theme “Innovative Agricultural Transformation and Sustainable Growth in Africa,” brought together stakeholders to address food insecurity, climate challenges and unemployment through technology driven agribusiness. The discussions reflected growing recognition that agriculture holds potential to reshape the continent’s economic trajectory.

Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, delivered the keynote address highlighting government commitments to agricultural transformation. She cited significant budget allocations in 2026 aimed at improving food security and reducing heavy import dependence, including GH¢245 million for food security and agro industrial programmes.

The minister also referenced GH¢200 million for the National Food Buffer Stock Company’s food purchase and storage programme, funding designed to reduce post harvest losses and cut Ghana’s substantial food import bill. Ghana’s overall food import bill in recent years has exceeded US$2.5 billion annually, covering essential items like rice, poultry and processed foods that many believe could be produced domestically.

“Transforming agriculture is not only about feeding people. It is about shaping Africa’s economic destiny,” Ofosu Adjare said. She stressed that sustainable growth requires stronger connections between farms, factories and markets, citing agro processing, certification systems, industrial parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), climate smart practices, mechanisation, digital platforms and cold chain systems as essential building blocks.

The Minister called for deeper partnerships between academic institutions and industry to accelerate innovation and ensure research translates into practical solutions for farmers and agribusinesses.

Forster Boateng, former West Africa Regional Head of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, presented a continental perspective that framed Africa’s agricultural challenge. He noted that Africa holds 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land yet spent substantial sums on food imports between 2021 and 2023, underscoring the gap between potential and performance.

Boateng argued that placing youth at the center of agricultural transformation is essential, emphasizing the need to convert farming into a profitable, technology driven enterprise. He outlined six strategic priorities for accelerating growth: transitioning from subsistence to market oriented agribusiness, scaling precision technologies such as drones, implementing coherent and investment friendly policies, promoting cross sector collaboration, empowering youth through entrepreneurship programmes, and aligning national actions with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to unlock regional trade opportunities.

He pointed to Ghana’s Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth initiative under the Mastercard Foundation, which aims to create 326,000 dignified jobs for youth in Ghana as an example of youth centred programming. The programme focuses on rice, soy, tomato and poultry value chains and targets women and persons with disabilities.

“Now is the moment. Let’s turn vision into action and make agriculture Africa’s next success story,” Boateng said.

Conference participants agreed that sustained innovation, investment and coordinated policy action can enable Africa to reduce import dependence, strengthen food systems, create jobs and establish itself as a global agribusiness force. The gathering concluded with calls for collaboration among governments, private sector entities, financial institutions, development partners, academia and young people to build competitive and resilient agricultural value chains.

The discussions reflect broader trends in Ghana’s policy landscape. Government has allocated GH¢828 million for 1,000 km of agricultural enclave roads and GH¢690 million to operationalise Farmer Service Centres that will provide mechanisation and input support in the 2026 budget, signaling commitment to infrastructure that supports agricultural productivity.

Industry representatives emphasized that mechanisation, technology adoption and value addition remain critical gaps. Many noted that Ghana exports raw agricultural commodities but imports processed products, resulting in lost jobs and foreign exchange. Closing that loop through domestic processing was identified as essential to capturing more value from agricultural production.

Participants also stressed the importance of climate resilience, noting that unpredictable weather patterns, droughts and environmental degradation threaten productivity. Investments in irrigation, improved seeds and climate smart farming practices were identified as necessary to safeguard production against climatic shocks.

The conference underscored that agriculture’s transformation depends on multiple factors working in concert: policy coherence, infrastructure development, technology access, market linkages, financial inclusion and human capital development. Stakeholders left with commitments to advance these agendas through partnerships and coordinated implementation.