Ghana Presses Large-Scale Miners to Back Gold Reserve Drive

Finance Minister Ato Forson frames GANRAP engagement as a partnership, not a mandate, as government moves to expand the policy beyond small-scale producers.

Ghana’s government has brought large-scale mining companies into direct discussions on the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), signalling a push to widen the programme’s reach beyond artisanal and small-scale producers and deepen the country’s gold-backed foreign exchange buffers.

The engagement was co-chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, with the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and officials from the Minerals Commission also in attendance.

Dr. Forson described the discussions as constructive and emphasised that the policy is being implemented in collaboration with industry. “This is a partnership. It is not anti-industry. It is pro-country,” he said.

GANRAP carries an ambitious target of adding $9.5 billion annually to Ghana’s reserves through weekly purchases of approximately 3.02 tonnes of gold, with GoldBod procuring gold from small-scale miners while a pre-emptive right allows the state to acquire 20 percent of output from large-scale mining companies. The Ministry of Finance has said the policy is expected to provide 15 months of import cover by the end of 2028.

The call to bring large-scale operators more fully into the framework follows a landmark transaction last week. Damang Gold Mine, now operated by Engineers and Planners under a lease awarded on April 7, 2026, sold the entirety of its first gold output to GoldBod on April 30, 2026, presenting approximately 110 kilogrammes of gold to be assayed, valued, and added directly to the Bank of Ghana’s reserves.

Gyamfi described that transaction as a wake-up call for the broader industry, noting that while artisanal and small-scale miners contribute an estimated 104 metric tonnes to Ghana’s gold supply, the output directed toward national reserves from large-scale companies remains comparatively low.

Dr. Forson reiterated that GANRAP is structured around a reformed gold acquisition framework backed by stronger compliance oversight, with the government seeking to coordinate state institutions and industry players more effectively to improve reserve outcomes. He added that the approach is intended to enhance Ghana’s capacity to manage external shocks and support cedi stability over the medium term.

Parliament has already approved the GANRAP 2026 to 2028 framework, giving the policy legislative backing as the government moves into its implementation phase with mining sector stakeholders.

The engagement signals that the government’s reserve accumulation strategy will increasingly depend on how effectively it can align the large-scale mining industry, which operates under international commercial structures and export agreements, with domestic policy objectives.