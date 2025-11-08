Ghana Prepares to Host Tenth Edition of Tour du Ghana

The tenth edition of Tour du Ghana will commence on November 13, featuring 172 cyclists from 12 international clubs representing eight countries across five continents in the country’s flagship cycling championship.

The 12-day competition, running through November 24, has secured Dot.Ateliers, an Accra-based artist residency and creative hub, as its headline sponsor. Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana and banking powerhouse Stanbic Bank are among top-tier brands throwing their weight behind the event, alongside other corporate partners including Prudential Life Insurance, Twellium Verna Water, Ada Plus Destination, DHL Global Forwarding, and the chief of Akwamu Kotoi.

The race will traverse Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, and Eastern regions, showcasing Ghana’s diverse terrain, culture, and tourism potential. The tour aims to celebrate Ghana’s rich cultural heritage while promoting what organizers describe as the Black Star Experience, a unique blend of sport and national pride.

President John Dramani Mahama will officially flag off the race, underscoring the government’s renewed commitment to sports development, youth empowerment and national pride. The Ministry of Sports and Recreation, through its Chief Director Mrs Wilhelmina Asamoah, has pledged full institutional support for the event.

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, National Sports Authority (NSA), National Tourism Authority, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and the Black Star Experience Secretariat, has organized the competition. General Secretary of the GCF, Shaaban Mohammed, told Graphic Sports that corporate Ghana is rallying behind the cycling event like never before.

Mohammed said the event would use the tour to showcase Ghanaian culture and hospitality to the world. He added that other major companies, including Toyota, Goil, Japan Motors, Total Energies, Strategic Africa Security, and Goodness Oil, were also in talks to join as sponsors.

The Ministry of Sports has directed the GCF to provide regular progress updates and assured organizers of technical and logistical support to ensure the event’s success. Mrs Asamoah commended the organizers for their initiative, describing it as an exciting development for Ghanaian sport with potential to place Ghana firmly on the international cycling map.

The Ghana Cycling Federation aims to use the competition as preparation for future international events, particularly the 2026 Commonwealth Games and 2028 Olympic Games. The federation hopes to build on successes from previous editions while developing local talent capable of competing on the global stage.

Three Ghanaian teams are expected to participate alongside international competitors, though the complete roster has not been finalized. The tour will feature multiple stages with jerseys at stake as cyclists compete across varied terrain from coastal plains to inland routes.

The competition represents one of Ghana’s most ambitious sporting events for 2025, with organizers hoping it will become a landmark spectacle that attracts tourists and investors while showcasing the country’s sporting infrastructure and organizational capacity.