Ghana Prepares for Sunday Showdown to Seal World Cup Berth

Football fever is gripping Ghana as the Black Stars prepare to host Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with qualification virtually secured.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 22 points, three points ahead of second-placed Madagascar, following their commanding 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic earlier this week. A single point from Sunday’s match will formally guarantee their place at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Black Stars have qualified for four FIFA World Cup tournaments: 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022, missing only the 2018 Russia edition. Their best performance came in 2006 when they were the only African side to advance to the second round in Germany, followed by a quarterfinal appearance in South Africa 2010 that remains etched in national memory.

Sunday’s encounter carries extra significance. Comoros have proven difficult opponents in recent tournaments, making this fixture an opportunity for Ghana to settle scores while celebrating what should be their fifth World Cup qualification.

The nation’s 30-plus million inhabitants are famously passionate about football, earning Ghanaians the nickname “coaches” for their deep knowledge of the game. Ghana won the African Cup of Nations four times between 1963 and 1982, establishing themselves as continental powerhouses before other nations fully invested in the sport.

Captain Jordan Ayew has been exceptional throughout the qualifiers, recording seven goals and seven assists in nine matches, placing him among the world’s most productive players in the qualification rounds. The Leicester City forward’s recent performance against Central African Republic, where he scored and provided two assists, exemplified his leadership.

Ayew and his brother Andre have made history as sons of three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele. Both have captained Ghana to World Cup tournaments, with Andre leading the team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, making Ghana the first and only African nation to claim that title.

The current squad features world-class professionals including Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alidu Seidu, Fatawu Issahaku, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, and Gideon Mensah. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has emerged as a revelation, keeping the posts locked throughout the campaign.

Coach Otto Addo faced criticism after failing to qualify for the recent Africa Cup of Nations, but his World Cup qualifying campaign has been virtually flawless. The team remains unbeaten in the qualifiers, scoring freely while maintaining defensive solidity.

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku’s leadership appears to have created an environment where confidence and success feed each other. Stephen Appiah, now Vice Chairman of the Black Stars management committee and the captain who led Ghana to their first World Cup in 2006, has expressed satisfaction with the current team’s performance and discipline.

Sunday’s match represents more than just qualification mathematics. It’s a celebration of Ghanaian football culture, a showcase for a talented generation, and potentially the final step toward another crack at the senior World Cup trophy that has long eluded the nation despite success at youth levels.

The Accra Sports Stadium will be packed with spectators expecting entertainment, goals, and ultimately, confirmation of what everyone already knows: Ghana is going to the World Cup.