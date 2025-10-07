Ghana Prepares for Saudi Delegation to Explore Energy and Investment Partnerships

Ghana is preparing to welcome a high-level Saudi Arabian delegation for political and economic consultations that could unlock significant investment in the country’s energy sector and broader industrialization efforts.

The delegation will be led by Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, with discussions focusing on cooperation in energy, particularly oil and gas, air transport, education, and collaboration with the King Salman Institute. The visit was announced following talks between Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Saudi Ambassador to Ghana, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dhakel.

The consultations represent a strategic opportunity for Ghana to strengthen economic ties with one of the world’s leading energy producers at a time when the government is prioritizing economic transformation and private sector development.

Business Engagement Takes Center Stage

Beyond diplomatic protocol, the Saudi delegation will include business representatives who will participate in business-to-business sessions with Ghanaian enterprises. These meetings aim to identify investment opportunities, explore joint ventures, and establish trade partnerships across sectors where both countries see mutual benefit.

The business component signals Saudi Arabia’s growing commercial interest in Ghana, which has positioned itself as a gateway to West African markets through its participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area. For Ghanaian companies, the sessions offer direct access to potential Saudi partners and investors with substantial capital and technical expertise.

Saudi Arabia has expressed ambitions to invest $25 billion across Africa and plans to increase its embassies on the continent to more than 40 in the coming years, according to statements by Al-Khereiji during recent diplomatic engagements. This broader strategy suggests Ghana could benefit from Riyadh’s expanding African footprint if it can demonstrate attractive investment opportunities.

Strategic Areas for Collaboration

Energy cooperation is expected to dominate discussions, with both sides exploring how Saudi expertise in oil and gas development could support Ghana’s emerging petroleum sector. Ghana has been producing oil since 2010 but continues to seek international partners who can bring advanced technology and financing to maximize returns from its offshore fields.

Air transport and aviation infrastructure will also feature prominently. Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport serves as a regional hub, and enhanced connections with Saudi Arabia could improve trade flows while supporting Ghana’s ambitions to strengthen its position as a West African aviation center.

Educational partnerships through the King Salman Institute represent another area of potential collaboration. Such exchanges could provide Ghanaian students with access to technical training and higher education opportunities in Saudi Arabia, while also facilitating knowledge transfer in key industries.

Building on Diplomatic Goodwill

During his discussions with Foreign Minister Ablakwa, Ambassador Al-Dhakel expressed appreciation for Ghana’s support at international bodies, including the International Maritime Organisation and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. This diplomatic backing reflects Ghana’s active engagement in global governance institutions and its value as a partner on multilateral issues.

The upcoming consultations build on a relationship that has grown steadily in recent years, though economic ties between the two countries remain modest compared to Ghana’s partnerships with other major economies. Saudi investment could help diversify Ghana’s economic relationships while providing capital for infrastructure projects and industrial development.

Minister Ablakwa, who assumed office in February 2025, has been actively engaging with international partners as part of the new government’s foreign policy approach. His discussions with Saudi officials represent part of a broader diplomatic push to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen economic cooperation with strategic partners.

The success of these consultations will likely be measured not just by diplomatic statements but by concrete agreements that translate into actual investment flows and measurable economic benefits for Ghana. With both sides expressing commitment to deepening cooperation, the coming talks could mark a turning point in Ghana-Saudi relations if they produce substantive outcomes beyond goodwill declarations.