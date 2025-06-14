Ghana Prepares Digital Showcase for Osaka Expo 2025

Ghana has launched its official participation roadmap for the Osaka Expo 2025, with plans to highlight the nation’s digital transformation achievements and forge strategic tech partnerships.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George unveiled the initiative at a Accra event designed to mobilize private sector involvement in the six-month exposition running through October 2025.

The September 11 “Ghana Day” will anchor the country’s presence, featuring exhibitions of homegrown fintech, e-governance and digital health solutions. “This isn’t about sightseeing – over 170 Japanese firms await partnership opportunities with Ghanaian businesses,” Minister George emphasized, noting the participation model requires private sponsors to cover their costs under President Mahama’s fiscal responsibility agenda.

Key components include an ICT Business Forum for industry leaders, B2B matchmaking sessions, and advanced negotiations for a Ghana-Japan digital cooperation pact covering cybersecurity and technology transfer. The minister highlighted Japan’s potential as a strategic ally for upskilling Ghanaian youth and expanding digital infrastructure.

Japanese embassy representative Naoki Mitori confirmed Ghana’s high-level involvement at both the Expo and August’s TICAD summit, noting the events would strengthen bilateral ties. With five million visitors already recorded at Osaka, Ghana aims to leverage the global platform to attract investment and showcase its position as West Africa’s emerging digital hub.