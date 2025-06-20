Ghana Poultry Farmers Urge Policy Reforms to Cut Reliance on Imports

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association has called for government intervention to reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported poultry, asserting that local producers can meet domestic demand with adequate policy and financial support.

Kwame Ntim Duodo, the association’s Management Committee Chairman, made the case during the Citi Business Festival Agribusiness Forum in Accra, describing Ghana’s current trade policies as overly liberalized and detrimental to domestic producers.

“We are ready, we are capable, together with other poultry farmers’ associations, of meeting the poultry needs of the Ghanaian population if we have the support,” Duodo stated. Ghana currently imports approximately 70% of its poultry, primarily from the U.S., Brazil, and the EU, where producers benefit from subsidies. In contrast, local farmers face high input costs, limited financing, and competition from cheaper imports, which Duodo said has contributed to the industry’s decline.

To reverse the trend, Duodo proposed a five-year plan to gradually reduce poultry imports while increasing investments in local production, feed supplies, and cold storage infrastructure. “We can set the target,” he said, emphasizing the need for structured policy adjustments.

The appeal comes as Ghana’s food import bill continues to rise, with poultry imports costing hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Industry analysts argue that boosting domestic production could ease foreign exchange pressures, create jobs, and enhance food security. The forum, themed on expanding agribusiness potential, gathered policymakers and stakeholders to discuss strategies for agricultural transformation.

With global food insecurity and unemployment on the rise, experts say Ghana must prioritize policies that strengthen local industries. A shift in strategy could revive the poultry sector, which was once a key contributor to the economy before import liberalization policies took hold.