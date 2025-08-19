Ghana Poultry Farmers Anxious Over Stalled Government Project

Poultry farmers in Ghana are growing increasingly frustrated with the government’s silence on a major agricultural initiative.

The promised Nkoko Nkitinkiti Project, which was scheduled to launch last month, remains in limbo, leaving thousands of farmers in a state of uncertainty.

The program is supposed to be a game-changer, designed to support over 55,000 households and create new jobs for young people. Its main goal is to curb the country’s massive reliance on imported poultry, which costs over $300 million a year. But with no clear launch date, farmers say they can’t make any concrete plans for their operations.

Kwame Anim Somuah, who leads the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, voiced the collective concern. He explained that raising poultry is a time-sensitive business. Without knowing when the project will start, farmers risk being left with mature birds and nowhere to sell them. This kind of uncertainty makes it impossible to manage a farm effectively.

The government has previously touted this project as a key part of its strategy to boost agriculture. President Mahama himself highlighted the importance of value addition and processing in his last national address. But for now, farmers are hearing more promises than practical updates. They argue that the sector, already struggling with high costs and competition from imports, needs clarity and action to survive.