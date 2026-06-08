Ghana Potholes Cost Economy GH¢4.5bn as Rains Intensify

Ghana’s roads, riddled with potholes, are costing the economy at least GH¢4.5 billion a year, with the current rainy season accelerating surface decay and adding hours to commutes across Accra.

A February 2026 Glima Research study on urban traffic found that time lost sitting in gridlock accounts for GH¢3.2 billion of that total, roughly 71 percent of the national loss. Fuel burned in stationary vehicles contributes another GH¢434 million, while drops in workplace output linked to fatigue account for GH¢815 million.

Those numbers reflect routine congestion. The major rainy season across southern Ghana typically runs from April to mid-June, and the intense rainfall and resulting floods disrupt transportation networks, claiming lives and straining emergency systems. Heavy downpours strip away asphalt on aging roads and turn shallow cracks into wide craters. Drainage systems clogged with debris cannot redirect the water, so potholes fill and their depth stays hidden beneath murky pools. Drivers slow to a near stop. The chains of traffic that form behind them stretch across entire neighborhoods.

For commuters, the consequences are immediate and financial. Mechanics in Accra report a surge in repairs caused by pothole damage: shattered suspensions, broken axles, punctured tires and failed steering systems. A single undetected pothole can produce a repair bill that wipes out a week’s earnings for many working families.

The damage reaches well beyond individual vehicles. Roads remain the backbone of Ghana’s transport system and carry more than 90 percent of all passenger and freight traffic. When trucks cannot move or are pushed off schedule by washed-out feeder roads, supply chains break down and the price of transported goods rises. The World Bank’s 2021 report on urban Ghana found that 70 percent of major roads in Accra are congested during rush hours, with vehicle speeds falling below 20 kilometres per hour.

Stanbic Bank Ghana warned in March 2026 that when opportunity costs and health effects are factored in, the true annual economic toll from road congestion could be closer to GH¢10 billion — more than double the Glima headline figure.

All of this lands against the backdrop of declared ambition. The government has allocated GH¢30 billion through its Big Push Infrastructure Programme for 2026, targeting strategic road and bridge projects, with a further GH¢3 billion earmarked for the Ghana Road Maintenance Trust Fund to build 10 kilometres of roads in each of the country’s 166 constituencies. Minister of Roads and Highways Kwame Governs Agbodza said in January 2026 that “the president has committed to Ghanaians to improving roads across the country.”

But the Big Push focuses on large capital projects. Ghana’s road network stretches approximately 72,000 kilometres, with only about 23 percent of those roads paved — meaning the majority of routes carrying daily traffic sit outside the scope of any grand corridor programme. Emergency patching of the neighborhood streets that break vehicles and swallow productive hours each wet season remains a persistent gap.

Sections of major roads that have been under construction for close to a decade become mud traps in the rainy season, and because Ghana’s railway system has been allowed to fall into near-extinction, the pressure on roads never eases.

Residents and transport operators have called on the Department of Urban Roads and municipal assemblies to deploy repair crews to the worst sections immediately and clear blocked drainage channels before the rains intensify further. Without those actions, each downpour adds to a bill already being paid in garage costs and lost hours across millions of households.