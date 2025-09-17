Ghana Posts Record US$6.2B Trade Surplus on Gold Export Surge

Ghana achieved a trade surplus of $6.2 billion in the first eight months of 2025, driven by robust gold exports and stronger cocoa receipts, according to Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama.

The unprecedented surplus reflects Ghana’s economic transformation under the new administration, with gold exports rising sharply from $4.65 billion in June 2024 to $8.39 billion in June 2025, underscoring the mining sector’s pivotal role in bolstering external trade performance.

Gold remained the top foreign exchange earner, accounting for over 60% of total exports, while contributing to a dramatic improvement in Ghana’s fiscal position. The country achieved a budget deficit of just 0.7% of GDP in the first half of 2025, below target, marking a stark contrast to previous years of fiscal challenges.

The gold export boom has strengthened Ghana’s external position significantly, with international reserves climbing to $10.7 billion as of August 2025, providing critical financial stability amid global economic uncertainties. This represents a substantial recovery from the reserves crisis that plagued the country in recent years.

The surge builds on Ghana’s record-breaking performance in 2024, when gold export revenues increased to $11.6 billion, a 52.6% increase from the $7.6 billion recorded in 2023. The momentum has continued into 2025, with individual months posting historic highs, including April 2025’s unprecedented $897.6 million in gold exports, the highest monthly figure in over two years.

Beyond macroeconomic benefits, the gold boom provides crucial employment in mining regions and supports local communities dependent on the sector. The performance demonstrates Ghana’s ability to leverage its natural resources effectively during periods of elevated global gold prices.

The strong trade performance has also supported currency stability, with the strengthening cedi contributing to a decline in the public debt ratio by mid-year. This improvement comes as Ghana continues its external debt restructuring process, providing additional fiscal space for development priorities.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Asiama emphasized that the central bank’s foreign exchange interventions are backed by sustainable sources rather than depleting reserves, indicating confidence in the durability of the current external position.

The impressive trade surplus places Ghana among Africa’s top performing economies in 2025, with the mining sector’s contribution extending beyond immediate revenue to broader economic stability and growth prospects. The sustained performance suggests Ghana’s gold sector remains well-positioned to capitalize on continued global demand and favorable pricing conditions.

For investors and policymakers, the data reinforces Ghana’s status as a reliable commodities producer capable of generating substantial foreign exchange earnings during favorable market conditions, while highlighting the importance of economic diversification for long-term sustainability.