Ghana Post to Launch Zero-Commission Ride-Hailing App Mijo on May 1

Ghana Post Company Limited is set to launch Mijo, a ride-hailing and parcel delivery platform, on May 1 in Accra, positioning the state-owned postal service as a direct competitor in Ghana’s urban mobility and logistics market.

The platform is built on the GhanaPostGPS digital addressing system, allowing users to book rides and request deliveries using precise digital location codes rather than the informal landmark-based directions that often complicate navigation in Ghanaian cities. George Arko-Brew, a digital marketing specialist on the Mijo development team, said the system draws directly from the country’s fully mapped addressing infrastructure. “We are using your exact destination and your exact pickup location,” he said.

At the core of Mijo’s commercial model is a break from the commission-based structure used by most ride-hailing platforms. Drivers will pay a fixed subscription fee and keep all earnings from trips. The pricing is structured across three tiers: GH₵24 for a 24-hour plan, GH₵120 for a weekly plan, and GH₵600 for a monthly plan. By contrast, commissions on competing platforms can reach up to 30 percent, according to the company.

Mijo was developed in partnership with Afrifanom Limited, which led the software and systems architecture. Chief Innovations and Marketing Officer at Afrifanom, Ferdinand Lokko, said the platform will require mandatory identity verification for all users. Drivers must submit their Ghana Card details, licence information, vehicle documentation, insurance, and roadworthiness certification, while passengers must also register using their Ghana Card. Lokko said the dual-verification system is designed to strengthen safety and accountability. “We are looking at the safety of the drivers as well as the riders,” he said, adding that verified data can be shared with security agencies when incidents occur.

Ghana Post conducted pilot programmes across Accra ahead of the launch, involving students who offered test rides to assess demand and fine-tune the platform. Lokko said the trials indicated strong readiness among both drivers and prospective users.

The initial rollout will focus on Accra, with expansion to Kumasi and Takoradi planned under a phased strategy. Beyond ride-hailing, Mijo integrates parcel delivery services, extending Ghana Post’s reach into last-mile logistics as e-commerce demand grows.

The platform enters a market that already includes established operators such as Bolt and Yango, where pricing, reliability, and safety remain the primary competitive factors.