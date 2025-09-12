Ghana Positions Shea as Billion-Dollar Industry at World Expo 2025

Ghana has unveiled ambitious plans to transform its shea industry into a $640 million annual enterprise, as more than 8,000 participants gathered in Tamale this week for the World Shea Expo 2025. The three-day event, which concluded September 4, brought together producers, international buyers, and policymakers to chart a new course for what many call “women’s gold.”

The government announced the revival of the Buipe Shea Processing Factory, expected to process 180,000 metric tonnes annually and create up to 40,000 jobs when fully operational. This facility represents a cornerstone of President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy agenda, signaling Ghana’s determination to shift from exporting raw materials to becoming a value-added processing hub.

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, representing the president at the opening ceremony, described the gathering as more than a trade fair. “This platform is a vision, a conversation, and a journey to transform the shea sector,” she stated, emphasizing benefits that would reach every farmer and community involved in the value chain.

The expo’s theme, “Empowering Women and Youth-Led SMEs: The Role of Government and Financial Institutions,” reflected the sector’s social significance. Women constitute nearly 90 percent of the labor force in shea production, with over a million households depending on the industry across Ghana’s northern regions. The government demonstrated concrete support by donating 20,000 sets of protective equipment to women collectors, a move expected to double nut recovery rates.

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, presented an optimistic outlook for the industry’s growth potential. By investing in modern processing facilities, mechanized harvesting, and cold storage, Ghana aims to increase shea nut production to 400,000 metric tonnes annually. This expansion would position the country to capture a larger share of the global shea market, currently valued at $2 billion and projected to exceed $3 billion by 2030.

The event produced tangible outcomes beyond policy announcements. More than 150 business-to-business partnerships were formed during the expo, ranging from direct buyer-supplier agreements to joint ventures between local cooperatives and international firms. Additionally, 200 small and medium enterprises received training in product development, packaging, and market entry strategies.

Quality standards emerged as a critical focus area. The Tree Crops Development Authority, working with the Ghana Standards Authority and Ghana Export Promotion Authority, introduced enforceable national standards for shea kernels and butter. These standards are designed to help Ghanaian products access premium markets across Europe, North America, and Asia while elevating the country’s reputation for quality.

The government also announced plans to implement a price floor mechanism for shea, similar to the model used for cocoa, to protect smallholder farmers from market volatility. This policy intervention addresses long-standing concerns about price fluctuations that have historically disadvantaged rural producers.

Youth entrepreneurship featured prominently throughout the expo. Start-ups showcased shea-based cosmetics and food products, pointing to a future of diversified exports beyond traditional butter production. The Youth Entrepreneurship Workshop provided training in processing techniques, branding strategies, and digital marketing, equipping young entrepreneurs to compete in global markets.

Environmental sustainability received significant attention during the three-day event. Participants highlighted shea’s role in combating desertification and protecting biodiversity in Ghana’s northern savannah regions. The Sustainability Showcase demonstrated climate-smart cultivation techniques that preserve shea landscapes while improving yields.

International buyers expressed strong interest in sourcing both raw materials and processed products from Ghana. The Shea Trade Fair featured exhibitions from cooperatives, processors, and youth-led enterprises, displaying an array of products including cosmetics, soaps, and food items. Many of these exhibitions translated into concrete export deals, according to organizers.

Field visits to processing centers in Northern Ghana provided delegates with firsthand observation of production challenges and opportunities. These visits underscored the demanding nature of nut collection and processing while showcasing the resilience and innovation of local entrepreneurs.

Financial institutions were urged to develop flexible lending products tailored to women’s cooperatives and youth-led businesses. Development partners committed to investing in research, innovation, and infrastructure improvements. Traditional leaders pledged to protect shea landscapes, recognizing the tree’s economic and environmental importance.

The expo’s location in Tamale was strategic, positioning the Northern Regional capital as the heart of Ghana’s shea belt and a hub for international collaboration. The Modern City Hotel venue hosted policy dialogues, investment forums, and cultural showcases that blended business with celebration of local heritage.

Moving forward, the industry faces challenges including access to finance, market linkages, and technological adoption. However, the commitments made during the expo suggest a coordinated approach involving government, private sector, and development partners to address these obstacles.

The World Shea Expo 2025 marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda. With concrete policy commitments, international partnerships, and substantial investment prospects, the event has laid groundwork for elevating shea from a subsistence crop to a strategic economic pillar. As global demand for shea products continues to rise, Ghana appears well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity while ensuring benefits reach the rural women and youth who form the backbone of the industry.