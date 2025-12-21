Ghana Positions Itself as Africa’s Trade Gateway in Engagement with U.S. President

Ghana has renewed its call for stronger economic cooperation with the United States as Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith presented his credentials to President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

During the engagement, Ambassador Smith underscored Ghana’s growing importance as a commercial and diplomatic hub, highlighting its access to a sub-regional market of more than 400 million people and a continental market exceeding 1.4 billion consumers. He noted that these advantages make Ghana an ideal entry point for American businesses seeking to expand across Africa.

The Ambassador also drew attention to Ghana’s role as host of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a position that strengthens the country’s influence in promoting intra-African trade and investment. According to him, Ghana is particularly eager to collaborate with U.S. firms in sectors such as manufacturing, agribusiness, energy, technology, and services.

Ambassador Smith reaffirmed Ghana’s reputation as a stable democracy with sound institutions and an investor-friendly climate, describing the country as open and ready for deeper engagement with American partners.

He further extended an invitation to President Trump to visit Ghana, noting that such a visit could help cement diplomatic relations and open new avenues for cooperation between the two nations.