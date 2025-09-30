Ghana Positions Industrial Agenda at UK Investment Forum

Ghana’s push for round-the-clock economic activity took center stage in Accra this week as British investors gathered to explore partnerships in what government officials describe as the country’s most ambitious industrial transformation yet.

The UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Forum, which opened on September 24, brought together business delegations and policymakers to discuss financing models and market entry strategies across sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals to agro-processing. It’s a conversation happening at an interesting time—Ghana hosts the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, giving it a unique position to pitch itself as a gateway to continental markets.

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness Sampson Ahi told participants that the government’s commitment goes beyond talk. He pointed to Ghana’s role in the AfCFTA as evidence of strategic positioning, though he acknowledged that attracting sustained investment requires more than geographic advantage.

“This forum creates the ideal environment for UK businesses to explore opportunities and form strategic partnerships with local firms,” Ahi said during his keynote address. The statement came as organisers—the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), working alongside the UK Government and Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Secretariat—facilitated direct meetings between investors and ministry officials.

What’s drawing attention is the 24-hour economy initiative itself. Presidential Advisor Goosie Tanoh explained that the policy aims to extend production and commercial activity beyond traditional business hours, potentially creating jobs while maximizing existing infrastructure. But he was candid about what it’ll take to work.

“Achieving the vision requires targeted investment, access to long-term financing, and strong public-private partnerships,” Tanoh acknowledged. The initiative targets agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and technology—sectors where Ghana has existing capacity but hasn’t fully scaled operations.

John Humphrey, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, emphasized that the UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement provides a framework, but actual business flows depend on companies seeing viable opportunities. He referenced the agreement as offering advantages for firms willing to navigate both markets.

Some UK businesses are already operating successfully in Ghana. Ahi cited Blue Skies and Demeter Ghana as examples of ventures that have found footing, though these remain relatively isolated success stories rather than widespread patterns.

DMA Invest, a consultancy facilitating capital flows into markets beyond the G20, led the British business delegation. Director of Partnerships Annika Craine said her team brought companies specializing in infrastructure, financing, and insurance—fields that align with Ghana’s stated needs.

“We look forward to seeing the impact that the partnerships, networking, and deal-making will bring,” Craine noted, though tangible deals typically emerge months after such forums rather than during them.

Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director of UKGCC, described the gathering as essential for advancing bilateral cooperation. She emphasized that both governments are pursuing growth strategies that align with member companies focused on viability and sustainability.

“Both governments are pursuing robust growth strategies, and these align perfectly with the interests of our member businesses,” Kyiamah explained. The Chamber positions itself as the voice of UK-Ghana private sector collaboration within the global British Chambers of Commerce network.

The forum concluded with business delegations visiting the ministries of Finance, Trade, Agribusiness & Industry, and Food and Agriculture—meetings where specific policy concerns and investment barriers were reportedly discussed.

Whether these conversations translate into capital commitments remains to be seen. Ghana’s economic challenges, including fiscal pressures and currency volatility, weren’t prominently featured in official presentations, though they’re factors any serious investor would evaluate.

The 24-hour economy concept represents a significant policy bet. If financing materializes and infrastructure supports extended operations, it could reshape Ghana’s industrial landscape. But that’s an outcome that depends on follow-through after the forum ends.