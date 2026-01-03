Ghana Positions Governance Reform as Investment De-Risking Strategy

Ghana’s government is reframing governance reform as a deliberate investment de-risking strategy as it works to lock in economic recovery and attract long term capital following years of macroeconomic and fiscal strain.

In his 2026 New Year address delivered on January 1, President John Dramani Mahama presented the Reset Agenda and the Accra Reset Initiative not simply as political reforms, but as tools to reduce policy uncertainty, institutional risk, and execution delays. These factors have historically raised Ghana’s cost of capital and constrained private investment.

At the core of the Reset Agenda is an effort to lower non financial investment risk. Businesses operating in Ghana have long identified regulatory overlap, slow approvals, inconsistent rule enforcement, and weak accountability as risks that inflate project costs and discourage scale. By committing to a leaner public administration and clearer institutional mandates, the government is signaling an intent to reduce these frictions and improve project bankability.

According to President Mahama, the Reset Agenda is already delivering a more efficient state apparatus. He told the nation that Ghana is steadily recovering from economic distress and firmly charting a path of renewal, marking the approach of his administration’s first anniversary since taking office on January 7, 2025. For investors, this efficiency directly affects timelines for licensing, procurement, and contract execution, which are key variables in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing investments where delays often translate into cost overruns and weaker returns.

The President explained that the Reset Agenda operates on two fronts. Domestically, it promotes a leaner administration, enhanced accountability, and a revitalized fight against corruption. He described these domestic reforms as delivering measurable results, including a more efficient public administration, strengthened government accountability, and renewed robust efforts against corruption.

Anti corruption reforms form another pillar of the de-risking effort. Stronger accountability mechanisms reduce governance risk by improving predictability in public transactions and lowering exposure to arbitrary decision making. In his address, President Mahama pledged to intensify the fight against corruption with no sacred cows, stating that every cedi belongs to the people and must be accounted for. Market analysts note that credible enforcement, rather than declarations, will be critical in determining whether these reforms materially compress Ghana’s risk premium.

Beyond domestic reforms, the government is also seeking to de-risk external financing by strengthening Ghana’s standing in global governance. Through the Accra Reset Initiative, the country aims to position itself as a credible interlocutor on issues such as development finance reform, climate funding, and fairer trade rules.

President Mahama unveiled the Accra Reset Initiative at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2025. The initiative, formally titled “The Accra Reset: Reimagining Global Governance for Health and Development,” represents what the President described as a comprehensive framework for the sustainable transformation of the global governance system.

At a landmark high level event on the sidelines of UNGA, the President, serving in his capacity as African Union (AU) Champion for African Financial Institutions, led heads of state, multilateral leaders, and private sector partners in launching the framework. The Accra Reset proposes a bold and actionable approach to re-engineer global development institutions, financing, and partnerships as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) era nears its close.

Opening the event, President Mahama stated that the current development architecture is fraying. He pointed to evidence showing that COVID-19 erased two decades of progress in less than two years, extreme climate shocks now threaten nearly 735 million people with hunger, and many developing countries spend more servicing debt than on health and education. With fewer than half of the 169 SDG targets on track, Mahama argued that development as usual must end.

The Accra Reset is anchored on three fundamental shifts: a mindset shift that embraces global unpredictability, a focus shift from drafting new goals to building executable business models, and a reality shift that accepts conflicting interests as inevitable but necessary drivers of cooperation. President Mahama emphasized that the new model demands resource multiplication, not rationing, stating that instead of limiting resilience, the world should multiply it.

The initiative proposes the establishment of a Global Presidential Council, described as a pioneering body comprising heads of state and government from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other key regions. This Council will provide political leadership to drive the Accra Reset’s agenda while constituting a High Level Advisory Panel bringing together renowned leaders from health, finance, innovation, and business sectors.

Health serves as the initial entry point and proof of concept, with the framework building on commitments made at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit in Accra in August 2025. A Club of Accra coalition will initiate work to pilot financing innovations and geostrategic dealrooms for investment in health, climate, food security, and job creation.

Supporters at the launch included prominent political and institutional leaders who affirmed their commitment to the initiative. President William Ruto of Kenya, whose speech was read on his behalf, emphasized financing national ambition and holding the Global Presidential Council accountable for progress toward universal health coverage. Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados committed to practical alignment on skills and industrial policy to make pharmaceutical manufacturing viable.

Additional support came from Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Bank, who pledged significant private sector leadership and financing. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), conveyed institutional support for rewiring global norms.

For investors and development partners, this enhanced global role can translate into improved access to concessional capital, blended finance structures, and longer tenor funding. Officials argue that stronger global relevance enhances Ghana’s ability to crowd in private capital by leveraging multilateral guarantees and risk sharing instruments, particularly for large scale infrastructure and industrial projects. In this context, diplomacy becomes a financial tool supporting lower financing costs and broader investor participation.

In his New Year address, President Mahama stated that the Accra Reset Initiative addresses inequalities in the current global system and resets it to create greater opportunities for Africa and other countries in the Global South. He declared that the moment represents Ghana’s opportunity to lead, stressing the country’s commitment to African led solutions and democratic governance.

The President noted that Ghana has proved in 2025 that democracy works and that peaceful transitions of power strengthen rather than weaken nations. He concluded the section by proclaiming, “This is our moment. This is Ghana’s moment to lead.”

Looking ahead to 2026, President Mahama described the gains of the past year as a foundation for accelerated action. Key priorities include the operationalization of Universal Health Coverage through the Free Primary Health Care Programme, efforts to achieve national food self-sufficiency, and continued infrastructure rehabilitation. He reported that rehabilitation works had commenced on more than 2,000 kilometers of roads nationwide, restoration of consistent electricity supply, and ongoing expansion of rural electrification to over 1,000 additional communities.

While the strategy is clear, execution will determine its effectiveness. Investors are expected to scrutinize upcoming policy actions, regulatory reforms, and budgetary decisions for evidence that governance improvements are translating into faster approvals, clearer rules, and more consistent enforcement.

The President appealed to various segments of society to participate in the nation building effort. He called on entrepreneurs and business leaders to invest in Ghana and build enterprises that create jobs and wealth, pledging to maintain a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. He urged public servants to uphold integrity, efficiency, and dedication, stating that the people’s trust in government depends on their daily conduct.

President Mahama also addressed political divisions, stressing national unity above partisanship. “There is no NPP Ghana. There is no CPP Ghana or NDC Ghana. There is only one Ghana,” he said, urging Ghanaians to reject divisive politics and embrace nation building. He emphasized that the country was founded on the sacrifices of the nation’s forebears and that all citizens share a common destiny regardless of their political affiliations.

For Ghana’s recovery to be sustained, the governance reset must move beyond narrative and measurably reduce investment risk. Markets will ultimately judge the strategy not by intent, but by whether it lowers uncertainty, improves returns, and restores confidence in the country’s institutional framework.

The President concluded with an optimistic vision for the country’s future, expressing confidence that Ghana is building something concrete rather than engaging in wishful thinking. He wished all Ghanaians a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive 2026.