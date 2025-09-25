Ghana Positions Agriculture as Industrial Growth Driver

Ghana has unveiled ambitious plans to transform its agricultural sector into the cornerstone of national industrialization, with government officials announcing comprehensive policy reforms and strategic initiatives at the West Africa Agri Show (WAAS 2025) in Accra this week.

Speaking on behalf of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Director of Administration Yaw Sekyi outlined the government’s vision to strengthen value chain linkages from farm to factory through targeted programs designed to create sustainable industrial growth anchored in agriculture.

The two-day exhibition at the Accra International Conference Centre brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and farmers from across West Africa to explore investment and partnership opportunities, with over 120 exhibitors and 6,000 visitors expected from Ghana’s agribusiness community.

The government’s strategy centers on three key initiatives: the Feed the Industry Programme, the Agribusiness Development and Value Extension Programme, and the Made-in-Ghana Campaign. The Feed the Industry programme promotes contract commercial farming of grains, oils, seeds and meat, designed to support and strengthen agro-industrial zones across the country.

The Keep the Industries programme is anchored on four pillars: Commercial Farmer Development, Post-Harvest Loss Solution Centres, Industrial and Market Development, and Institutional Capacity Building, representing a comprehensive approach to agricultural transformation.

According to Sekyi, these interventions aim to create stronger connections between farmers, processors, and markets, positioning agriculture as a catalyst for sustainable industrial growth while reducing import dependency and raising export earnings.

The Ministry is simultaneously reviewing its National Trade and Industrial Policies while drafting Ghana’s first National Agribusiness Policy. The policy, expected to be completed in two months, will provide the blueprint to make agribusiness a driver of industrialisation and economic growth, employment creation and food security.

These reforms align with Ghana’s strategic positioning within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework. Ghana is moving beyond commodity-based trade towards value addition for its traditional exports such as gold, oil and cocoa, creating new opportunities for Ghanaian businesses across Africa.

The timing reflects broader regional trends where agribusiness increasingly serves as the backbone of industrialization across West Africa. Regional initiatives focusing on Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana to boost intra-regional trade in agricultural goods are aimed at advancing the implementation of AfCFTA.

Government officials emphasized job creation potential, particularly for youth, as agriculture-linked manufacturing expands. The strategy addresses unemployment challenges while building industrial capacity through agricultural value addition rather than raw material exports.

Agriculture forms a major sector of Ghana’s economy, with about 57% of the country’s total land area deemed to be agricultural land according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), providing substantial foundation for industrial transformation.

WAAS 2025 focuses specifically on agribusiness financing, supply chain resilience, and technology adoption as participants explore ways to make agriculture competitive within the AfCFTA framework. The exhibition provides a platform connecting government officials, private investors, development partners, and regional stakeholders.

The government’s approach includes digital trade integration, recognizing technology’s role in modernizing agricultural systems and creating efficiency throughout value chains. This technological focus aligns with broader digitalization initiatives across Ghana’s economic sectors.

Export-led growth opportunities through AfCFTA present significant potential for Ghanaian agricultural products. The continental trade agreement removes barriers that previously limited market access, creating larger consumer bases for value-added agricultural products.

Supply chain resilience has emerged as a critical focus area, particularly following global disruptions that highlighted vulnerabilities in food systems. Ghana’s strategy emphasizes building robust domestic capacity to reduce external dependencies while creating export opportunities.

The initiative represents a shift from traditional commodity exports toward processed goods with higher value addition. This transformation could significantly impact Ghana’s trade balance by reducing imports while increasing export revenues from agricultural products.

Private sector engagement remains crucial for successful implementation. The government seeks partnerships that combine public policy support with private sector investment and expertise in agricultural processing and manufacturing.

Regional cooperation through WAAS 2025 demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to continental integration while maintaining national competitive advantages. The exhibition facilitates knowledge sharing and partnership development across West African agricultural systems.

Investment opportunities in agribusiness processing facilities, technology adoption, and supply chain infrastructure present attractive prospects for both domestic and international investors seeking exposure to Ghana’s agricultural transformation.

The comprehensive policy framework addresses multiple challenges simultaneously: food security, industrial development, employment creation, and export diversification through integrated agricultural strategies that position farming as the foundation of broader economic transformation.

Success metrics will likely focus on employment generation, export earnings growth, import substitution achievements, and agricultural productivity improvements as Ghana implements this ambitious industrialization strategy anchored in agricultural development.