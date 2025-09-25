Ghana Positioned for IMF Fifth Review Success

Ghana is well-positioned ahead of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) fifth review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement, with significant economic improvements signaling progress in the country’s recovery trajectory, according to banking sector assessments.

Oforiwa Attipoe, Manager for Global Markets at Stanbic Bank Ghana, highlighted Ghana’s strong positioning going into the fifth review, citing substantial improvements in key economic indicators and continued fiscal discipline under the $3 billion ECF program launched in May 2023.

Since program inception, Ghana has received $2.3 billion in disbursements aimed at stabilizing the economy and rebuilding market confidence. Two final tranches totaling $370 million remain pending, with the fifth review representing a crucial milestone toward unlocking the next disbursement before the program’s conclusion in May 2026.

Ghana’s inflation rate has demonstrated remarkable improvement, declining to 11.5 percent in August 2025 from 12.1 percent in July, marking the lowest level in four years and signaling sustained progress toward price stability. This achievement reflects eight consecutive months of declining inflation, creating a foundation for monetary policy normalization.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) responded to improved inflation dynamics by cutting its benchmark policy rate to 21.5 percent, demonstrating confidence in the economic stabilization process. The central bank projects inflation could return to its medium-term target of 6-10 percent by early 2026, establishing conditions for sustainable interest rate adjustments.

Currency stability has emerged as another positive indicator, with the cedi showing resilience against external pressures. The BoG has implemented targeted measures to stabilize the cedi and improve foreign exchange market liquidity, including redirecting foreign exchange inflows from mining companies to commercial banks, supporting both currency stability and foreign trade financing.

The IMF’s fifth review will focus comprehensively on fiscal performance, debt restructuring progress, and structural reforms designed to strengthen governance and public financial management systems. The IMF Executive Board completed the fourth review of the ECF arrangement in July 2025, indicating consistent program implementation and compliance with performance criteria.

Attipoe emphasized that Ghana’s progress on debt restructuring and fiscal discipline has been critical to reinforcing investor confidence and sustaining economic recovery momentum. The country’s comprehensive debt restructuring efforts under the G20 Common Framework have yielded bilateral agreements with major creditors, creating fiscal space for development priorities.

Ghana’s economic reform program has been delivering on its objectives, with the ECF arrangement providing a credible framework for macroeconomic policy adjustments and reforms aimed at restoring stability and debt sustainability. The government has demonstrated commitment to addressing longstanding vulnerabilities while laying foundations for higher and more inclusive growth.

The banking sector assessment reflects broader recognition that Ghana’s economic turnaround strategy is gaining traction across multiple indicators. Beyond inflation control and currency stability, the country has maintained fiscal discipline while implementing structural reforms essential for long-term sustainability.

Debt sustainability remains a central focus of the IMF program, with Ghana making significant progress on comprehensive restructuring initiatives. The successful completion of bilateral debt agreements and ongoing negotiations with commercial creditors demonstrate the government’s commitment to restoring fiscal credibility and market access.

The fifth review represents more than routine program monitoring, serving as validation of Ghana’s economic management capacity and commitment to reform implementation. Successful completion would signal to international markets that the country’s transformation agenda remains on track despite global economic uncertainties.

Structural reforms under the ECF program extend beyond macroeconomic stabilization to encompass governance improvements, public financial management strengthening, and institutional capacity building. These foundational changes are designed to prevent recurrence of the crisis conditions that necessitated IMF support in 2023.

The timing of the fifth review coincides with Ghana’s preparation for the program’s conclusion in May 2026, making successful completion essential for demonstrating sustained reform capacity and readiness for post-program economic management. The remaining two reviews will serve as final benchmarks for program objectives achievement.

Market confidence indicators suggest that Ghana’s reform efforts are yielding positive results, with improved investor sentiment reflecting recognition of the country’s commitment to fiscal discipline and structural transformation. The combination of declining inflation, currency stability, and debt restructuring progress creates favorable conditions for the review process.

Ghana’s experience under the ECF arrangement demonstrates the potential for comprehensive economic reform programs to achieve stabilization and recovery objectives when implemented with consistent political commitment and technical capacity. The fifth review outcome will influence international perception of Ghana’s economic management credibility.

With two reviews remaining before program conclusion, Ghana’s determination to maintain fiscal discipline and build on achieved progress reflects understanding that sustainable economic recovery requires continued reform implementation beyond the IMF program period. The fifth review success would reinforce this commitment while unlocking additional funding for development priorities.

The broader implications of Ghana’s IMF program performance extend to regional economic stability and international confidence in African economic management capacity. Success in completing the program objectives could serve as a model for other countries facing similar economic challenges while demonstrating the effectiveness of multilateral support frameworks.