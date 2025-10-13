Ghana Ports Win Global Sustainability Award in Japan

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has claimed top honors at the 2025 International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Awards held in Kobe, Japan, while officials tout the success of round-the-clock port operations in boosting the nation’s maritime competitiveness.

GPHA emerged as the overall winner in the Community Building category, triumphing over 112 entries from 41 countries. The recognition celebrates the Authority’s comprehensive approach to community engagement in its host areas of Tema and Takoradi, spanning education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and livelihood empowerment programs.

Director-General of GPHA, Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, who received the award alongside Board Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, dedicated the achievement to staff and partner communities. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, he emphasized that true sustainability extends beyond operational efficiency.

“Our success as a port authority goes beyond vessel and cargo handling efficiency. True sustainability lies in improving the quality of life of the people we serve,” he said, adding that the recognition reflects the Authority’s commitment to inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The Director-General described the successful implementation of round-the-clock operations at Ghana’s ports as having significantly improved efficiency, reduced vessel turnaround times, and accelerated goods clearance processes. The policy, which aligns with the government’s broader 24-hour economy initiative, has reportedly made Ghana’s ports more attractive to international shipping lines and investors.

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono characterized the initiative as a key driver of economic transformation and a model for the wider logistics and trade ecosystem. He noted that the improved cargo handling capabilities have strengthened Ghana’s position as a maritime hub in West Africa.

The port operations overhaul represents a significant shift in how Ghana’s maritime infrastructure operates, though questions remain about long-term sustainability and infrastructure readiness to support continuous operations.

The IAPH Sustainability Awards ceremony drew participation from ports worldwide, showcasing projects that align operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). IAPH President and CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority, Jens Meier, commended ports globally for their commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

He revealed that since the launch of the World Ports Sustainability Programme (WPSP) in 2018, over 516 projects from 195 ports across 71 countries have been showcased, highlighting the maritime industry’s growing dedication to sustainable practices.

The Director-General reaffirmed GPHA’s commitment to expanding its corporate social responsibility initiatives and maintaining high professional standards in port management and service delivery. The international recognition, he said, would inspire the Authority to champion sustainable port development and deepen community partnerships.

For Ghana, the dual narrative of operational transformation and global recognition positions GPHA as both an efficient logistics provider and a socially responsible corporate entity. Whether these achievements translate into sustained competitive advantage in West Africa’s increasingly crowded maritime landscape remains to be seen.