Ghana Ports Report Major Gains from Round the Clock Operations

Ghana’s Customs Division reports that implementing 24 hour port operations has dramatically reduced cargo clearance times and strengthened the country’s position as a regional trade hub, with night operations now handling more than double the volume processed during daytime shifts. Data from the Golden Jubilee Terminal shows that August night operations processed 4,910 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) compared to 2,343 TEUs during day shifts, demonstrating widespread adoption among the trading community.

Kudjo Alepe Nyame, Chief Revenue Officer in charge of Outdoor at the Golden Jubilee Terminal, presented the performance figures during a stakeholder forum organized by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) on Tuesday. He described the round the clock system as transformative policy for trade facilitation and revenue growth, noting that continuous operations allow consignments to be processed without interruption regardless of arrival time.

June recorded 142 door to door deliveries involving container unstuffing and restuffing during daytime hours, with night operations reaching 1,018 TEUs. July witnessed substantial increases as day deliveries jumped to 2,460 TEUs while night operations climbed to 4,312 TEUs. The August figures showed 2,343 TEUs delivered during daylight compared with 4,910 at night, establishing clear evidence that importers have embraced the extended operating hours.

Nyame emphasized that spreading workloads more evenly across 24 hours maintains clearance efficiency during peak periods and ensures revenue collection remains uninterrupted. The policy has helped importers significantly reduce demurrage costs that accumulate when consignments remain uncleared for extended periods. Without nighttime operations, cargo would often sit for days accumulating storage and penalty charges before processing could begin.

The 24 hour model implementation follows months of preparation across multiple government agencies. Assistant Commissioner Theresa Potakey, Tema Sector Commander of the Customs Division, stated in January that Customs had sufficient personnel to support round the clock operations, aligning with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for a 24 hour economy. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) board approved deploying additional staff to the Tema Collection to support continuous operations starting 1 July 2025.

The rollout required coordination beyond Customs alone. Importers can now clear goods at any hour, including 2 a.m., following integration of all regulatory agencies including the Ghana Standards Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, and Environmental Protection Agency into the customs digital platform. These institutions previously operated limited hours, creating bottlenecks even when Customs officers remained available.

The GRA engaged shipping lines and banks to ensure seamless payment processing, with importers able to pay duties online weeks before goods arrive and complete physical clearance at any hour. The digitalization removes the need for physical presence at payment centers, allowing transactions from any location with internet access.

GPHA Director General Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye Kulono told journalists in October that the round the clock operations policy has significantly improved efficiency, reduced vessel turnaround times, and accelerated goods clearance processes. Speaking at the 2025 International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Awards in Kobe, Japan, Tanye Kulono described the initiative as a key driver of economic transformation.

GPHA emerged overall winner in the Community Building category of the 2025 IAPH Sustainability Awards, triumphing over 112 entries from 41 countries, bringing global recognition to Ghana’s port modernization efforts. The achievement underscores progress in operational excellence and sustainable development practices.

Ghana’s ports handle over 85 percent of national trade, with Tema Port alone processing more than 1,500 vessel calls annually. Total cargo throughput consistently exceeds 25 million metric tons per year, with significant volumes representing transit cargo destined for landlocked countries including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation positions Ghana as a potential major transit hub for regional commerce.

Historical challenges plagued Ghana’s port efficiency. Container dwell time at Tema and Takoradi ports averaged six to twelve days, substantially exceeding the global benchmark of three to four days. Every additional delay day generates higher storage costs, increased demurrage charges, and reduced capital efficiency, particularly damaging for businesses handling perishable goods.

The Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), introduced in June 2020 as a single window electronic customs platform, replaced cumbersome manual processes and multiple bureaucratic systems. The platform reduces red tape and costs for stakeholders while improving government revenue and providing greater transparency through cargo tracking capabilities. Initial results show consignments clearing within hours when all documentation meets requirements.

Security infrastructure improvements accompanied the operational expansion. Maintaining round the clock surveillance requires substantial investments in closed circuit television systems, biometric access controls for port workers, and artificial intelligence driven monitoring tools deployed across terminal facilities. GPHA made significant digitization investments, though sustaining comprehensive 24 hour security demands ongoing financial and human capital commitments.

Singapore’s Port serves as a global model, processing over 37 million TEUs annually as the world’s second busiest facility. Advanced automation and streamlined customs procedures reduced cargo dwell times to minimum levels, fueling a 50 billion dollar maritime economy and solidifying Singapore’s position as a global trade powerhouse. Ports operating continuously have significantly reduced turnaround times, boosted trade volumes, and generated billions in additional revenue across multiple continents.

Energy reliability remains essential for sustained 24 hour operations. The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) reported in January 2025 requiring nearly 90 million dollars to procure liquid fuel for operating thermal plants in Tema to meet growing electricity demand. The funding addresses insufficient fuel supplies threatening power stability, critical for ports where cargo handling and customs clearance operations cannot tolerate interruptions.

The Customs Division is preparing additional training programs for officers focused on accurate goods classification and identification, which Nyame stressed remain essential for determining correct duty payments. Proper classification ensures appropriate tariff application while preventing revenue losses from misidentified cargo categories.

Nyame reaffirmed Customs commitment to making the 24 hour system fully effective through stakeholder collaboration and responsive service delivery. He urged customs agents to channel concerns directly to the division for resolution as part of ensuring the policy’s continued success. Feedback mechanisms allow rapid identification and correction of operational challenges before they escalate into systemic problems.

The 24 hour operations model represents Ghana’s ambition to compete with regional rivals including Togo’s Port of Lomé and Ivory Coast’s Port of Abidjan, both offering efficient services attracting West African cargo. Tema Port’s enhancements aim to recapture market share and establish Ghana as the preferred gateway for international shipping lines and regional trade.

Infrastructure bottlenecks persist despite progress. Peak period congestion and capacity constraints continue challenging port operations, requiring ongoing investments in terminal expansion, equipment modernization, and intermodal transportation links connecting ports to inland destinations. Balancing immediate operational improvements with long term strategic infrastructure development remains critical for sustained competitiveness.

Policy analysts emphasize that achieving the 24 hour economy vision extends beyond ports to encompass manufacturing, services, and commercial sectors operating continuous shifts. Port efficiency improvements create foundations for broader economic transformation by ensuring reliable import and export channels supporting production chains and consumer markets.

The government views port modernization as integral to macroeconomic stability and industrial competitiveness. Efficient trade facilitation attracts foreign investment, reduces production costs for manufacturers dependent on imported inputs, and enhances export capabilities for Ghanaian producers accessing international markets. Revenue collection improvements provide fiscal resources for infrastructure development and social programs.