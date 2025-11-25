Ghana Ports Authority Wins Three African Ports Awards

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) secured three honours at the 9th African Ports Awards held last week in Pointe-Noire, Congo, reinforcing its standing as a regional leader in port operations.

Port Takoradi emerged as Best Port in Import & Export Traffic Growth and Volumes, Bulk for 2023 to 2024, recognizing strong performance in handling increasing bulk cargo volumes. Port Tema received the award for Best Port in Container Traffic, measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) for 2024, highlighting continued efficiency in container handling. GPHA was further recognized as Best Port in Information Communication of Statistics via website, underscoring its commitment to transparency, digitalization and data-driven port management.

More than 20 ports from across West and Central Africa competed in the awards program. The recognition comes as Congo itself expands its maritime infrastructure, with Congo Terminal securing €230 million in March 2025 to construct a new 750-meter quay by 2027.

Expressing pride over the accomplishment, GPHA Director General Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono commended the board for its strategic guidance and thanked staff across both ports for their dedication and commitment to the authority’s vision. He also expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their support, noting the recognition reflects shared effort toward operational excellence and competitiveness.

Established in 2015 in Abidjan, the African Ports Awards evaluates ports based on key performance indicators including infrastructure, equipment, safety, security, storage, sub-regional connectivity, productivity, vessel reception and delivery operations, management information systems, governance and sustainability.

The latest achievement marks another milestone in Ghana’s maritime development and its drive to strengthen its position as a regional maritime hub. In October 2025, GPHA was named overall winner in the Community Building category of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Awards.

GPHA earned that accolade for exemplary contributions to sustainable port-community development, selected by a panel of 15 expert jurors from over 100 entries worldwide, with 18 finalists shortlisted. The award recognized GPHA’s community building project, which has delivered lasting social impact, inclusivity and shared value between the ports and surrounding communities.

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono was appointed Acting Director General of GPHA in February 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama. A distinguished military officer and legal professional, he previously served as Deputy Commandant of the National College of Defence Studies at Burma Camp, Accra. He holds a Master of Laws in Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution from George Washington University School of Law, a Master in Management Studies from Osmania University in India, and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from the University of Ghana. He was called to the Ghanaian Bar in 2015.