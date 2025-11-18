Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Wins Three Awards at African Ports Awards in Congo

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has clinched three major honours at the 9th African Ports Awards, held last week in Pointe-Noire, Congo, reinforcing its position as a leader in port operations across the sub-region.

The Port of Takoradi emerged as Best Port in Import & Export Traffic Growth and Volumes, Bulk (2023–2024), recognising its strong performance in handling increasing bulk cargo volumes.

The Port of Tema received the award for Best Port in Container Traffic (TEU-2024), highlighting its continued efficiency in container handling.

GPHA was further recognised for Best Port in Information Communication of Statistics (via website), underscoring its commitment to transparency, digitalisation, and data-driven port management. More than 20 ports from across West and Central Africa participated in the competition.

Expressing pride and excitement over the accomplishment, the Director-General of GPHA, Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono commended the Board for its continued strategic guidance and thanked staff across all the 2 ports for their dedication, hard work and commitment to the Authority’s vision.

He also expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their unwavering support, noting that the recognition reflects a shared effort toward operational excellence and competitiveness.

Established in 2015 in Abidjan, the African Ports Awards evaluates ports based on key performance indicators including infrastructure, encompassing equipment, safety, security and storage-sub-regional connectivity, productivity, vessel reception and delivery operations, management information systems, governance and sustainability.

GPHA’s latest achievement marks another important milestone in Ghana’s maritime development and its drive to strengthen its position as a regional maritime hub.

It would be recalled that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) was in October last month named the overall winner in the Community Building category of the 2025 International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Awards.

GPHA earned the accolade for its exemplary contributions to sustainable port-community development, selected by a panel of 15 expert jurors from over 100 entries worldwide, with 18 finalists shortlisted.

The award recognised the Authority’s community-building project, which has delivered lasting social impact, inclusivity and shared value between the ports and surrounding communities.