Ghana Police Vow Zero Tolerance for Violence Ahead of Critical By-Election

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has pledged that the upcoming Akwatia by-election will be conducted without violence.

The assurance comes after a high-level police delegation assessed the readiness of specialized units at the High-Risk Operation Training Centre in Akyerematen.

Yohuno stated that personnel have received enhanced training to handle any threats and ensure a secure environment for voters and officials.

The police visit was part of a broader strategy to reinforce security and maintain public order throughout the electoral process. Yohuno emphasized that intelligence gathered from social media has been instrumental in their preparations. He sought to reassure the public that his service is fully prepared to prevent any disruption, aiming to eliminate fear among the electorate in the Eastern Region constituency.

This show of force follows a recent meeting between police leadership and political parties to review security plans. The gathering was not without tension. Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer for the opposition New Patriotic Party, pressed the police for decisive action. He pointed to unresolved violence during the Ablekuma North polls, demanding arrests to restore faith in the security apparatus.

In response, the National Democratic Congress shifted focus to the Electoral Commission. Rashid Tanko-Computer, the party’s Deputy Director of Elections, called for stricter enforcement of polling station access. He argued that without proper accreditation, even former officials should be barred from sensitive areas to prevent a recurrence of incidents involving weapons.

The by-election, scheduled for early September, is shaping up to be a significant test of Ghana’s electoral security. All sides publicly commit to peace, yet the recent accusations highlight the underlying tensions. The police service now faces the immediate challenge of translating its strong assurances into a peaceful and credible vote.