Ghana Police Service Denies Death Rumors About Inspector General Yohuno

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed circulating claims that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has died, describing the reports as false and warning perpetrators of potential legal consequences. The service issued the clarification through its official Facebook page on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The statement confirmed Yohuno remains alive, well, and actively carrying out his duties as head of the police service. Authorities urged officers, family members, and the general public to disregard the rumors entirely while characterizing the claims as malicious, insensitive, and reckless.

The police service warned that individuals spreading such disinformation could face legal action for disseminating false information about a public official. Law enforcement officials emphasized that circulating death hoaxes about serving officers constitutes a serious offense undermining public confidence in state institutions.

Yohuno was appointed IGP by President John Dramani Mahama on March 13, 2025, replacing George Akuffo Dampare. The appointment, made in accordance with Articles 91 and 202 of the 1992 Constitution following consultation with the Council of State, positioned Yohuno to oversee modernization and transformation of the Ghana Police Service after bringing 40 years of law enforcement experience to the role.

Born on December 27, 1965, Yohuno will reach the statutory retirement age of 60 years on December 27, 2025. However, the Police Council, chaired by Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, reportedly recommended a two year post retirement contract extension for the IGP.

A letter allegedly signed by Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama circulated on November 25, 2025 announcing Yohuno’s continued tenure on the recommendation of the Police Council. The document stated the president approved re engagement for an additional two years effective December 28, 2025, reflecting the Council’s conviction that Yohuno’s continued leadership was essential to sustaining reforms.

However, several anomalies raised suspicions about the document’s authenticity. Observers noted spelling errors including Police written as Polce, while the Ghana Coat of Arms appeared unusually cloudy compared to standard government letterheads. The Secretary’s signature appeared inconsistent with previous documents, and the reference number bore close resemblance to that used in Yohuno’s original appointment.

Secretary Callistus Mahama reportedly denied issuing any letter granting a post retirement contract to the IGP. Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who signed the March 13, 2025 letter appointing Yohuno, has not issued any statement regarding the purported post retirement contract despite the controversy.

Interior Minister Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who oversees the Police Service, has similarly remained silent on the matter. During a November 18, 2025 press conference in Accra, Muntaka reported that as of July 2025, Ghana recorded 628 armed robbery cases and 340 murders compared to 1,219 robberies and 552 murders in 2024.

The IGP recently led a team of senior police officers to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) New York Field Office alongside the Director of Finance. Critics within the service viewed the trip as a publicity exercise designed to persuade President Mahama to extend Yohuno’s tenure through post retirement contract, though police administration portrayed it as part of broader engagement with United States law enforcement.

Yohuno met with Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia and his leadership team, with discussions reportedly centering on strengthening joint efforts addressing shared security priorities including cyber enabled fraud, intelligence led policing, and counterterrorism. The IGP emphasized the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to modern policing and international collaboration.

Some insiders dismissed the FBI visit as a photo opportunity with a field officer rather than engagement with top FBI leadership. However, official statements characterized it as forming part of strategic partnerships aimed at deepening operational cooperation and sharing best practices.

The death rumor represents the latest controversy surrounding Yohuno’s tenure amid uncertainty about his future beyond the December retirement date. Growing divisions within the Police Council have reportedly emerged over searching for a new IGP to replace Yohuno when he reaches retirement age.

Regional police commands largely remain as deployed by Dampare, while violent crimes continue rising according to government statistics. In response, the administration introduced a Gun Amnesty described by Minister Muntaka as a bold and compassionate initiative to reduce illicit firearms and improve public safety.

Yohuno previously served as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) under Dampare during the Akufo Addo administration before his appointment as IGP. He was recruited into the Ghana Police Service as a lance corporal on August 1, 1985 after attending Okuapeman School and West Africa Secondary School.

He pursued a bachelor’s degree at the University of Ghana followed by an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Project Management from the Institute of Professional Studies, now University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA). He also earned an Intermediate Chartered Accountant certification.

Yohuno’s distinguished career included serving as Divisional Commander for Accra Central from 2007 to 2009, demonstrating ability to manage complex policing environments. He held responsibility for six critical portfolios at the Director General level including Administration, Special Duties, Motor Traffic and Transport, Police Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations, and General Operations.

He received the Best Recruit title at Winneba Depot in 1986, followed by the State Honour of Grand Medal in 2011 for distinguished efforts in combating armed robbery. His leadership journey involved significant regional roles including Regional and Deputy Regional Commander for Greater Accra, overseeing police operations across one of Ghana’s most populous regions.

The false death claims follow a pattern of disinformation targeting public officials in Ghana. Social media platforms have become vectors for spreading unverified information about government figures, prompting law enforcement agencies to issue regular clarifications and warnings about legal consequences for perpetrators.