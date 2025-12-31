Ghana Police Service Announces Major Crime‑Fighting Successes in December 2025

By Perdita AGYARKO

In a press briefing held at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Deputy Commissioner of Police (CID) Ms. Lydia Yaa‑Ko Donkor outlined a series of intelligence‑led operations that have resulted in multiple arrests and the disruption of illegal weapons networks across the country.

The briefing highlighted six key actions:

1. *GH₵7.5 million daylight robbery* – Salim Mohammed, alias “Fariwata,” was detained on 20 November at a hospital in Ashaiman. He and armed accomplices had seized cash from a jewellery shop in Adabraka. Investigations continue to track the remaining suspects and recover the stolen funds.

2. *Phone‑snatching and armed‑robbery syndicate* – Five members – Seth Tetteh Noi, Emmanuel Selasi Monyekor, Abdul Fatao Sameed, Karam Fatao and Abdul Jamel Mohammed – were arrested on 24 and 26 December in Ashaiman and Kasoa. Police recovered a pistol, a pump‑action gun and linked the group to a robbery at an Ashaiman funeral that netted over GH₵200 000.

3. *Residential robbery in Appolonia* – Eight suspects, including drivers, okada riders and a herdsman, were apprehended on 8 November. Items seized include helmets, a cutlass, boots and a body‑armour vest.

4. *Impersonation of a military officer* – A suspect found in full camouflage was arrested with two unregistered pistols, ammunition, a bayonet and handcuffs. He is being questioned for possible links to wider criminal activities.

5. *Arms dealer capture* – Abdulai Ibrahim was detained on 29 December after attempting to sell a CZ rifle for GH₵35 000. He admitted to moving pump‑action guns to the Northern Region and named a source in the UTC area of Accra. Efforts are underway to dismantle the broader network.

6. *Firearm‑discharge conviction* – Pergringo Braimah Abubakah Sadick, known as “Cyborg,” pleaded guilty at the Adenta Circuit Court on 31 December. He was fined GH₵24 000, had his licence revoked and his weapon confiscated.

Ms. Donkor reminded the public of the ongoing Gun Amnesty Programme, urging citizens to surrender illegal or unregistered firearms. She thanked officers and media partners for their support and wished a safe and prosperous New Year.