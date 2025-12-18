Ghana Police Say Sex Denial Could Lead to Emotional Abuse Charges

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dennis Fiakpui stated Tuesday that denying a partner sex can lead to emotional abuse charges under Ghana’s Domestic Violence Act 732 of 2007, sparking debate about the scope of domestic violence legislation.

The Oti Regional Deputy Commander told Ghana News Agency that women who refuse their husbands sexual relations could face charges and upon conviction risk up to two years imprisonment. He emphasized the law applies equally to men who deny their wives sex, encouraging emotionally abused women to lodge complaints with police.

Fiakpui explained that emotional abuse may arise from other actions within marriage beyond sexual denial. He cited examples such as refusing to eat food prepared by a spouse, coming home late habitually, or engaging in behavior that causes emotional pain. These cases can be reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, commonly known by its acronym DOVVSU.

The Domestic Violence Act defines emotional, verbal or psychological abuse as any conduct that makes another person feel constantly unhappy, miserable, humiliated, ridiculed, afraid, jittery or depressed or to feel inadequate or worthless. The broad definition encompasses various forms of behavior beyond physical violence.

DOVVSU operates as a specialized unit within Ghana Police Service providing services for victims of abuse. The unit handles investigations, provides temporary shelter, offers counseling services, and refers cases for prosecution. It maintains offices in all regional capitals and desks in most districts nationwide.

The officer’s statement comes during ongoing national conversations about gender-based violence and domestic abuse in Ghana. His remarks generated attention on social media platforms where Ghanaians debated the application of domestic violence laws to intimate relationships.

Some observers questioned whether law enforcement should intervene in such private matters between consenting adults, suggesting these issues belong in therapy or mediation rather than criminal courts. Others defended the broad interpretation of emotional abuse protections under existing legislation.

Ghana’s Domestic Violence Act recognizes four main categories of abuse: physical, sexual, economic, and emotional or psychological. The law provides comprehensive protection for victims within domestic relationships, including married couples, cohabiting partners, and family members.

The legislation emerged from years of advocacy by women’s rights organizations and civil society groups. Parliament passed the act in 2007 to address widespread domestic violence affecting primarily women and children, though the law protects all persons regardless of gender.

Legal experts note the act’s emotional abuse provisions intentionally cover broad conduct patterns that cause psychological harm. Courts examine whether behavior creates sustained emotional distress rather than isolated incidents when determining violations.

Fiakpui stressed that a spouse who deliberately withholds sex in a way that causes emotional distress may face legal consequences if a complaint is filed and the offense is proven in court. The emphasis on deliberate withholding and proven emotional distress suggests specific circumstances rather than occasional refusal.

Ghana’s criminal justice system requires complainants to provide evidence supporting claims of emotional abuse. Prosecutors must demonstrate that alleged conduct meets the legal definition and caused measurable psychological harm to the complainant.

DOVVSU officers receive specialized training in handling sensitive cases involving intimate partner violence. The unit employs counseling approaches alongside law enforcement functions, attempting to balance protection with family reconciliation where appropriate and safe.

The Domestic Violence Act includes provisions encouraging courts to promote reconciliation between parties when feasible. However, the law prioritizes victim safety and empowerment over maintaining relationships in cases involving serious or repeated abuse.

Statistics from DOVVSU show domestic violence cases remain prevalent across Ghana despite legal protections. The unit handles thousands of complaints annually involving physical assault, sexual abuse, economic deprivation, and emotional maltreatment.

Women constitute the majority of victims seeking DOVVSU assistance, though the unit also supports male victims, children, and elderly persons experiencing abuse. Cultural norms and economic dependence often complicate victims’ decisions about reporting abuse or pursuing legal action.

Ghana ratified international treaties addressing violence against women and incorporated provisions into domestic law. The constitution guarantees protection from inhumane and degrading treatment, providing additional legal foundation for domestic violence protections.

Enforcement challenges persist despite legal frameworks. DOVVSU faces constraints including heavy workloads, insufficient trained personnel, and limited logistics affecting service delivery. Many victims lack awareness of their rights or fear social stigma when reporting abuse.

Community education programs seek to inform Ghanaians that domestic violence constitutes criminal behavior regardless of relationship status. Traditional and religious leaders increasingly participate in awareness campaigns challenging cultural acceptance of violence within households.

The police officer’s public statement reflects efforts to inform citizens about legal provisions they may not fully understand. However, the specific application of emotional abuse laws to sexual denial within marriage remains legally untested in most cases.

Legal practitioners emphasize that successful prosecution requires clear evidence meeting statutory definitions. Courts must weigh claims against defenses and determine whether conduct rises to criminal levels rather than ordinary relationship conflicts.

As Ghana continues developing its response to domestic violence, debate persists about balancing individual privacy with state intervention in intimate relationships. The tension between protecting vulnerable persons and respecting marital autonomy shapes ongoing discussions about appropriate legal boundaries.