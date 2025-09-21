Ghana Police Rescue 60 Trafficking Victims in Major Operations

Ghana Police Service achieved a significant breakthrough in combating human trafficking with the successful rescue of 60 victims during coordinated operations spanning September 5-19, 2025, marking one of the most successful anti-trafficking campaigns in the country’s recent history.

Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Donkor revealed at a September 20 press conference that the rescue operations saved 41 foreign nationals trafficked into Ghana and 19 Ghanaians who were being exploited abroad, demonstrating the transnational scope of modern trafficking networks.

The operations represent a major victory in Ghana’s ongoing battle against human trafficking, a crime that the U.S. Department of State has identified as a significant challenge requiring sustained law enforcement attention and international cooperation.

COP Donkor emphasized that all rescued victims have been transferred to appropriate agencies for reintegration support, highlighting the comprehensive approach Ghana has adopted beyond mere rescue operations to include long-term rehabilitation and family reunification services.

The success of these operations reflects Ghana’s enhanced capacity in anti-trafficking efforts, building on previous recognition by international monitoring bodies. The government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period; therefore Ghana remained on Tier 2 in the U.S. State Department’s trafficking assessment, indicating sustained progress in combating the crime.

The two-week operational period demonstrates the intensive coordination required for effective trafficking interventions, involving multiple agencies and international partners to identify victims, apprehend perpetrators, and dismantle criminal networks operating across borders.

COP Donkor issued stark warnings about fraudulent recruitment schemes, advising the public to exercise extreme caution when considering job opportunities requiring extensive travel. “No legitimate recruitment agency will require people to travel by road through several countries as part of an employment process,” she stated, highlighting common tactics used by trafficking networks.

The warning addresses a critical vulnerability in Ghana’s anti-trafficking efforts, as many victims fall prey to criminals who exploit economic desperation and limited employment opportunities, particularly among young people seeking better livelihoods abroad.

The CID Director General stressed that luring or recruiting individuals under false pretenses constitutes a serious criminal offense, promising that perpetrators will face the full force of the law. This enforcement approach demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to prosecuting trafficking cases beyond rescue operations.

Ghana’s trafficking challenges reflect broader West African patterns where 61 percent of all trafficking cases reported were labor-related, while 39 percent were sexual exploitation cases, indicating the diverse forms of exploitation that law enforcement agencies must address.

The successful September operations occurred under COP Donkor’s leadership, who was appointed Director-General of the CID in March 2025 as part of organizational reforms aimed at strengthening Ghana’s criminal investigation capabilities.

Her background includes extensive experience in human rights advocacy and criminal investigation, positioning her uniquely to lead Ghana’s enhanced anti-trafficking efforts. As Director-General of the CID, she oversees the country’s entire criminal investigation apparatus, comprising 34 specialist units.

The operations demonstrate improved intelligence gathering and operational coordination between domestic and international law enforcement agencies, essential capabilities for addressing trafficking networks that operate across multiple jurisdictions and exploit regulatory gaps.

COP Donkor emphasized the collective responsibility required to combat trafficking effectively, stating that “This fight requires a collective effort. By working together, we can help prevent others from falling victim to these criminal networks”.

She specifically called on families, communities, and survivors to share experiences and maintain vigilance, recognizing that community awareness and reporting remain crucial components of effective anti-trafficking strategies.

The September rescue operations provide momentum for Ghana’s continued efforts to strengthen its Tier 2 status in international trafficking assessments while working toward eventual Tier 1 classification, which recognizes countries meeting minimum standards for trafficking elimination.

Authorities continue encouraging trafficking survivors to report their experiences at the nearest police station, emphasizing that victim protection and support services are available regardless of nationality or immigration status.

The success of these operations positions Ghana as a regional leader in anti-trafficking efforts, potentially serving as a model for enhanced cooperation and operational effectiveness across West Africa where trafficking networks exploit porous borders and limited coordination.