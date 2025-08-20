Ghana Police Make Breakthrough in Mpohor Gold Shop Robbery Case

Police in Ghana have recovered a significant cache of weapons and evidence connected to last week’s armed robbery at a gold shop in Mpohor.

The discovery marks a critical development in an investigation that has gripped the local community.

Officers from the Kuntanase District intercepted a suspicious vehicle during routine patrols near the Aputuoagya to Bekwai road. Two men fled into nearby bushes upon seeing the police team, abandoning their white Toyota. Inside, authorities found an AK-47 assault rifle, a locally manufactured firearm, multiple loaded magazines, ammunition, and distinctive clothing items.

What makes this discovery particularly significant? Police noted strong similarities between the seized hooded tops and Wellington boots and those worn by the suspects in CCTV footage from the robbery. The recovery also included cowrie shells, a smartphone, and various identity documents that may provide further investigative leads.

The Police Administration has publicly commended the patrol team for their vigilance. Security operations have been intensified nationwide as investigators pursue additional suspects. For residents and business owners in Mpohor, this development brings some reassurance that those responsible for the brazen daylight robbery will be brought to justice.