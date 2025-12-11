Ghana Police Honours 20 Fallen Officers at 2025 Police Memorial Day

The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, 10th December, marked the 2025 Police Memorial Day with a solemn flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the National Pooice Training School, Tesano-Accra, honouring twenty (20) officers who died in the line of duty. The event, held under the theme “Remembering Our Fallen Heroes; Gone But Not Forgotten,” drew emotional tributes from government officials, police leadership, traditional authorities and families of the deceased.

This year, six (6)officers will have their names engraved on the Wall of Honour, reserved for personnel who perished through adversarial or combat-related action. The remaining fourteen (14) officers will be inscribed in the Memories Book of Honour, which recognizes officers who died while performing lawful duties that were not combative in nature.

Fallen Officers Honoured in 2025

The 20 officers commemorated this year are:

DSP Rosemond Asante Yeboah; No.47008 G/Sgt. Albert Appiah; ASP Rasaki Yaya; Insp. Alfred Naamwinkuu Kuuzaa; No.52281 G/Cpl. Francis Abazeri; No.53335 G/Cpl. Jonas Nornaa; No.54748 G/L/Cpl. Stephen Kojo Kankam; No.54846 G/L/Cpl. Robert Kodjoe Rockson; No.56639 G/L/Cpl. Nicholas Aqualas Asangalisah; No.57051 G/L/Cpl. Kelvin Rashad Allandu; No.63419 G/L/Cpl. Kwadzokpo Bismark Kwasi; No.57052 G/Const. James Kofi Atie; No.59672 G/Const. Aboagye Gideon; No.62096 G/Const. Taylor Jessey Nii; No.63055 G/Const. John Kwabena Dogbey; No.64512 G/Const. Rockson George; No.64613 G/Const. Tigwe Bazen John; No.64750 G/Const. Kwofie Isaac; No.51127 Ebenezer Annan; and No.55242 Emmanuel Kwao Amoah.

Ceremony Marked by Symbolic Rituals

The ceremony featured several key traditions that underscore the solemnity of the day. President John Dramani Mahama lit the perpetual flame, symbolizing eternal remembrance for officers who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation. A role call of the 20 officers was read aloud as their names echoed across the National Police Training School grounds—now the permanent venue for the event.

Wreaths were then laid in their memory:

* President Mahama placed the first wreath on behalf of the government and people of Ghana.

* Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno laid a wreath for the Ghana Police Service.

* Nii Ahene Nunoo III, the Paramount Chief of Abola and Atofotse (Advisor) to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, laid one on behalf of traditional leaders.

* A representative of the bereaved families honored the fallen on behalf of their relatives.

History and Significance of Police Memorial Day

Police Memorial Day is observed annually to recognize officers who died protecting life and property, whether through internal operations or on international peacekeeping missions. Globally, policing is considered a sacrificial profession, and the Ghana Police Service emphasizes that officers knowingly face extreme hazards in the execution of their duties.

Although the concept existed earlier, it was first observed formally on Nov. 24, 2014, on a bare floor at the National Police Training School. The Cenotaph—now the central monument for the commemoration—was constructed later and first used on Nov. 28, 2016, for officers who died in 2015 and 2016. The day was codified under Service Instruction (S.I.) No. 63, cementing its place in the Service’s ceremonial structure.

Since 2020, the event has been observed on Nov. 2, aligning with All Souls’ Day on the liturgical calendar.

Eligibility and Exclusions

Officers honored on Police Memorial Day must have died while performing lawful duties. A selection panel chaired by the Director-General of Welfare reviews the circumstances of death before recommendations are approved by the Police Management Board.

Certain conditions, however, disqualify an officer from being honored, including suicide, death resulting from gross negligence, misconduct-related incidents, or cases where the officer was confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics while on duty.

Support for Bereaved Families

The Police Service provides several forms of support to families of fallen officers, including benefits under the Workmen’s Compensation Law, police burial arrangements, and, in exceptional cases, posthumous promotions.

In the week preceding the Memorial Day observance, families of officers who died within the past five years receive visits and tokens of support from the Police Administration.

A Nation Remembers

The ceremony concluded with a renewed call for national recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel. As the popular maxim goes, “a nation that does not honor its heroes is not worth dying for.”

Religious services will follow in the coming days, with officers of the Islamic, Adventist and other Christian denominations holding thanksgiving events to culminate the 2025 Police Memorial Day observance.

