Ghana Police Fuels Clashes In Ga-Odumase

…As They Join Land guards, Illegitimate Elders to Install Sowah Odootei As Chief of the Area.

A wave of tension is sweeping through Ga Odumase following the controversial installation of Sowah Odootei as chief in full defiance of court orders and traditional protocols.

The community is accusing a faction of land guards, aided by some police officers, of forcibly imposing an illegitimate chief on the town.

According to the elders and kingmakers of the Ga Odumase Traditional Area, the rightful and legitimate chief is Nii Achia Kwablah Asamani II, (Nii Amardey Asamani), who was lawfully installed by the elders of the Asamani We of Ga-Odumasi.

They insist that any attempt to impose another person is both unlawful and a threat to peace and stability in the area.

Tensions escalated after Sowah Odootei, who for the past five years has been parading himself as Odumase chief illegitimately allegedly with the backing of armed land guards from the UN land guards led by Ofori UN, and police protection, was confined at Odumase palace for an illegitimate installation process in defiance to a court order of 2023 by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, move traditional leaders say violates not only custom but also a standing court order.

A High Court order issued by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah in Tema had directed both factions and their affiliates to refrain from any actions that could disturb the peace in Ga Odumase while a contempt application remains pending.

The order specifically barred both the applicant and respondents, their assigns and agents, from taking any steps likely to breach the peace.

Despite the court’s instructions, the installation of Sowah Odootei, from Thursday June 12 went ahead under the watch of some Ghana Police officers from the Amansaman Divisional Command, sparking outrage among residents and local leaders.

Eyewitnesses claim the officers not only provided protection for the disputed ceremony but actively enabled it by taking part in the whole unlawful installation in defiance of the court order, and the instruction from the IGP Christian Tetteh YOHUNU.

Sources close to the Ga Odumase palace indicate that Sowah Odootei was a close confidant of the late Ga Odumase chief, Nii Ackwah II, and had managed the palace during the chief’s medical treatment travels abroad.

However, critics argue that this proximity has been exploited to launch an illegitimate bid for his chieftaincy, in collaboration with persons who do not have the capacity or traditional authority to install a chief.

” Sowah Odootei “is not a native of any of the four legitimate Ga Odumase clans. He is not part of the patrilineal family line and cannot even qualify to be head of family, let alone chief,” a kingmaker told reporters.

Documents seen by this outlet support this assertion. A letter dated July 26, 2024, and signed by Nii Asamani Jackson and Nii Apumah Kojo, on behalf of the Numo Apumah Family, unequivocally stated that “He cannot be appointed Head of our Family. Any function he performs on our behalf in that capacity will be considered null and void.”

Despite widespread rejection, the disputed installation ceremony was reportedly carried out with the support of some elders linked to the Sempe Stool, under the auspices of the Sempe Mantse—a move being interpreted as external interference in Ga Odumase affairs with impunity.

Efforts by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohonu, to stop the illegal installation as he directed also hit a brick wall.

Sources say the IGP had directed the Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Duuti and Amansaman Divisional Commander to intervene, but those instructions from the IGP YOHUNU were completely ignored by the Amasaman Divisional Commander as she failed to receive the message to act on it with respect, and rather allegedly in collusion with land guards and illegitimate elders mainly from Sempe Stool allowed the ceremony to go on with her Police team from Amasaman.

The developments have sparked growing fears of potential clashes in the community, with residents calling on government and national security agencies to urgently step in and restore order.

Community leaders are urging restraint but warn that continued disregard for court orders and traditional authority may plunge the area into deeper unrest.

They called for youth to fully take the law into their hands since the court orders and IGP instructions have been defied, they believe that it is now a free for all action with the survival of the fitters by the indegenes.