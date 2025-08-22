Ghana Police Deny Reports of Officer Dismissal Following Election Incident

The Ghana Police Service has firmly denied media reports claiming an officer involved in an infraction during the Ablekuma North by-election is facing dismissal.

In an official statement issued on August 22, the service clarified that no such decision has been made regarding the officer’s status.

Director of Public Affairs ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi explained that the police disciplinary process follows quasi-judicial procedures that cannot be predetermined. She emphasized that multiple sanctions remain possible under service rules, with outcomes depending on individual case circumstances and disciplinary trial results.

The officer in question has been interdicted and is currently facing the disciplinary committee, according to police confirmation. The service reiterated its commitment to following due process to ensure justice and maintain order.

This response comes amid public scrutiny of police conduct during recent electoral activities, with the service seeking to maintain transparency regarding its internal accountability measures.