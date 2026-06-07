Ghana Police Council Gives Junior Officers a Formal Voice

Ghana’s frontline police officers now have a formal institutional voice after the Police Council allocated a permanent office to their representative for the first time.

Chief Inspector Angel Lolo, Esq., who holds the junior officers’ seat on the Council, will operate from a dedicated base where constables, corporals, and sergeants across the country can formally submit grievances, petition for systemic changes, and raise concerns about welfare and conditions of service.

The development closes a gap that persisted for the entire history of the Council. Junior officers form the overwhelming majority of the Ghana Police Service. They patrol communities, staff checkpoints, and handle first response duties in every district of the country. Until now, their representative at the nation’s highest policing advisory body had no formal office, leaving the process of channelling concerns through the Council largely informal.

The Police Council is Ghana’s highest statutory body for advising the President on policy, administration, and the welfare of the Service, drawing its authority from the 1992 Constitution and the Police Service Act. The Council has long included representation from government and institutional stakeholders alongside a single seat for junior officers. That seat now has a permanent address.

Officers are directed to use the new office to channel unresolved challenges and welfare concerns, but only after exhausting all relevant internal procedures within the Service. The requirement keeps the process orderly and consistent with the Service’s governance framework.

Research from police institutions in the United Kingdom and South Africa has shown that formal grievance channels improve officer performance and reduce misconduct. Ghana has now taken that step for the largest segment of its police workforce.

The office accepts submissions from junior officers across all formations and regions of the country, provided internal channels have been exhausted first.