Ghana Police Arrest TikTok User Over Death Threats Against Officials

Ghana Police arrested David Kwodwo Prah Afful on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats against government officials, journalists and civil servants during a TikTok livestream that went viral across social media platforms.

The suspect, known online as “Kwame Nkrumah the Second,” was apprehended at his hideout near Kasoa Market around 2:20 p.m. on September 13, 2025, following sustained intelligence operations by the police.

According to a police statement, Afful allegedly made violent threats during a TikTok live-streaming session, specifically targeting government officials, journalists, and civil servants, particularly those driving vehicles with official green number plates.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns about online harassment and misinformation in Ghana, with President John Dramani Mahama recently expressing deep concern about the increasing proliferation of hate speech and misinformation on platforms like TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Police authorities said Afful also allegedly threatened to set markets ablaze and urged his followers to commit similar violent acts during the viral video that spread rapidly across multiple social media platforms.

The incident highlights the darker side of Ghana’s vibrant social media landscape, where TikTok has become increasingly popular among content creators and audiences. Mahama noted that the evolution of media has created a new class of content creators who are often untrained individuals contributing to misinformation and hate speech online.

Afful is currently in police custody and will be brought before court on charges of issuing threats against public officials and inciting violence. The charges reflect Ghana’s commitment to addressing online harassment and protecting public officials from digital intimidation.

The arrest demonstrates Ghana’s law enforcement agencies’ capacity to track down individuals who use social media platforms to spread violence and hatred. The operation was carried out through sustained intelligence-led operations that successfully located the suspect despite attempts to evade capture.

The case underscores the ongoing challenges facing social media platforms in moderating content that violates community guidelines. TikTok’s community guidelines explicitly state that violent threats, promotion of violence, incitement to violence, or promotion of criminal activities that may harm people are not allowed.

Ghana’s digital landscape has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with millions of users engaging on various social media platforms. However, this growth has also brought challenges related to online safety, misinformation, and the need for digital literacy among users.

The incident serves as a reminder that social media platforms are not lawless spaces and that individuals who use these platforms to threaten violence or incite hatred will face legal consequences. Law enforcement agencies continue to develop capabilities to monitor and respond to online threats effectively.

The arrest reflects broader efforts by Ghanaian authorities to maintain public order and safety in both physical and digital spaces, ensuring that democratic institutions and public officials can operate without fear of violence or intimidation from online actors.