Ghana Police Arrest NPP Chairman Abronye

Ghana police have arrested Kwame Baffoe, the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman known as Abronye, on charges of offensive conduct likely to breach public peace.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed Monday that Baffoe was taken into custody on September 8 and faces charges of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace. He is expected to appear in court, though no date has been specified.

The arrest comes just days after Baffoe formally applied for political asylum to eight countries, alleging persecution and threats under President John Mahama’s administration. The timing has raised questions about potential political motivations behind the detention.

Baffoe’s lawyer, Daniel Martey Addo, told Asaase Radio that his client’s whereabouts became unclear after initial processing at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Accra. According to Addo, Baffoe was moved from the CID building under unusual circumstances after being formally charged.

“Before I returned to the ground floor, my client had been driven away. I was told he was being moved to the National Intelligence Bureau, but when I got there, officials said they had no record of him,” the lawyer said.

Police have not responded to the lawyer’s claims about the transfer or provided details about the specific nature of the alleged offensive conduct.

The controversy began earlier this month when armed police officers raided the residence of former NPP Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser Moses Abor on September 7, reportedly searching for Baffoe.

In his asylum application dated September 5, Baffoe alleged he had been unlawfully arrested and detained in February after publicly criticizing the government. He claimed security agencies under the National Democratic Congress administration had threatened him with reprisals if he continued speaking out.

The outspoken politician accused Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who was appointed by President Mahama in March, of targeting vocal opposition figures while ignoring broader security concerns highlighted in recent international reports.

Baffoe’s asylum requests were sent to embassies of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as UN agencies in Accra.

The arrest has sparked debate about press freedom and political persecution in Ghana, with opposition supporters questioning whether the charges represent legitimate law enforcement or political intimidation. The NPP has not yet issued an official statement regarding their regional chairman’s detention.

Ghana’s political climate has become increasingly tense since President Mahama’s National Democratic Congress returned to power, with several high-profile arrests of opposition figures in recent months.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between Ghana’s major political parties and raises questions about the treatment of political dissent under the current administration. International observers are likely to monitor the proceedings closely given Baffoe’s asylum claims.