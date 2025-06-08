Ghana Pledges Deeper Commitment to ILO Decent Work Goals

Ghana has formally reaffirmed its dedication to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) principles and decent work agenda.

Labour Minister Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo announced the government’s commitment to job creation, social justice, and inclusive economic transformation during his address at the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva.

Dr. Pelpuo endorsed ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo’s report, calling it “timely and insightful” for addressing global deficits in decent work and social protection. “Ghana fully aligns with the call to action in the report, particularly the emphasis on resilient labour markets, inclusive growth, and transformative social protection systems,” Pelpuo stated.

The minister emphasized Ghana’s national development strategy, “Building the Ghana We Want Together,” aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and prioritizes sustainable jobs, reduced inequality, and economic resilience. Key initiatives driving this agenda include the 24-Hour Economy Policy incentivizing round-the-clock business operations to boost productivity and reduce unemployment.

]Additional policies comprise the Women’s Development Bank supporting female entrepreneurs; the National Apprenticeship Programme providing free technical education; the Digital Jobs Initiative creating ICT sector roles through private partnerships; the Big Push infrastructure program generating public-sector employment; and the Ghana Green Jobs Initiative promoting climate-smart entrepreneurship.

Dr. Pelpuo acknowledged challenges including population growth, labour migration, and regional disparities, stressing that solutions require international cooperation. “The Government of Ghana recognizes these challenges cannot be addressed in isolation,” he said, pledging to foster global partnerships for resource sharing and prosperity.

He identified the ILO as a critical partner in developing a fair and future-ready labour market, commending its leadership while urging continued member-state support. Pelpuo concluded with a call for renewed dedication to the ILO’s mission: “Let us leave here more determined than ever to build a world where no one is left behind.” Director-General Houngbo concurrently reinforced the ILO’s role in adapting labour policies to global changes.

Ghana’s stance reflects wider ILO efforts to address digitalization, climate impacts, and economic shifts affecting labour markets worldwide.