Ghana Plans Tougher Cybercrime Laws After GH₵14.9 Million Losses

Ghana lost GH₵14.9 million to cybercrime in the first half of 2025, prompting government commitments to strengthen cybersecurity regulations and improve digital accountability as internet adoption accelerates nationwide.

Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George announced the losses during the launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month in Accra on Wednesday. The minister revealed that Ghana recorded GH₵23.3 million in cybercrime-related losses in 2024, with an additional GH₵14.9 million lost in just the first half of 2025.

Reported cyber incidents increased from 1,317 cases in the first half of 2024 to 2,008 cases during the same period in 2025, according to Divine Selase Agbeti, Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority. Online fraud accounted for 36% of cases, followed by cyberbullying at 25% and online blackmail at 14%.

The minister emphasized that proposed amendments to the Cybersecurity Act 2020 would tighten regulatory oversight and improve digital accountability mechanisms. He noted that the same technological connectivity driving innovation also creates opportunities for criminal exploitation.

Financial losses rose 17% year-on-year, with fraud and impersonation responsible for more than 90% of the total losses. The surge in cybercrime incidents coincides with Ghana’s expanding digital footprint, as 24.3 million Ghanaians are now online, representing an internet penetration rate of 70%.

George commended joint operations by the Criminal Investigations Department and Cyber Security Authority that resulted in multiple arrests, including 39 suspects detained in Tema during recent enforcement activities. The collaborative approach demonstrates government commitment to addressing cybercrime through coordinated law enforcement responses.

Despite the rising threats, Ghana’s digital adoption continues expanding rapidly. According to DataReportal’s 2025 report, 7.95 million Ghanaians are active on social media platforms, ranking the country 15th globally in social media penetration rates.

Academics warned that digital gains must be matched with enhanced security measures. Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann of the University of Ghana emphasized that cyberspace is not inherently safe, noting that emerging risks including disinformation and fraud can undermine public trust and weaken democratic institutions.

The 2025 awareness campaign operates under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed, and Accountable Digital Space,” focusing on countering misinformation, deepfake manipulation, and cyber fraud while encouraging citizens and institutions to adopt safer digital practices.

Government officials emphasized that cybercrime poses threats beyond financial losses, potentially undermining confidence in Ghana’s digital transformation agenda. The ministry stressed the importance of balancing innovation with user protection to maintain public trust in digital services.

The Cyber Security Authority reported that quarterly losses from cyber fraud jumped from GH₵2.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 to GH₵4.4 million during the same period in 2025, representing an alarming escalation in criminal activity targeting Ghanaian internet users.

Law enforcement agencies continue intensifying efforts to combat cybercrime networks operating both domestically and internationally. Recent operations have targeted sophisticated fraud schemes that exploit Ghana’s growing digital economy and increasing internet connectivity.

The proposed legislative amendments aim to strengthen penalties for cybercrime offenses while improving coordination between regulatory agencies and law enforcement bodies. Officials indicated that tougher regulations would enhance Ghana’s capacity to prosecute cybercriminals and deter criminal activity.

Industry stakeholders noted that addressing cybercrime requires comprehensive approaches involving government, private sector, and civil society collaboration. The awareness campaign seeks to educate citizens about digital security practices while encouraging reporting of suspicious online activities.