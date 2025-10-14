Ghana Plans Tax Waiver on Agro-Processing Equipment

The government intends to waive taxes on agro-processing machinery in what officials describe as a strategic move to reduce production costs and stimulate private sector investment across Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

Sampson Ahi, Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, announced the policy at the Regional Agribusiness Dialogue held in Sunyani on Monday, October 13, 2025. The event brought together processors, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders from the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions to explore pathways for sustainable agricultural transformation.

Speaking on the theme “Resetting Agribusiness for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Growth,” Mr. Ahi told participants that removing import duties would make essential equipment more accessible to local producers. He said the initiative forms part of a broader government strategy to promote agro-industrialization and ensure machinery sufficiency throughout the sector.

“These incentives are vital for building investor confidence, improving access to modern technology, and supporting our agenda for value addition,” the Deputy Minister said. He emphasized that the policy aims to strengthen local manufacturing capacity while creating jobs and reducing poverty in rural communities.

The announcement builds on President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration on July 28, 2025, that import duties on agro-processing machinery would be waived to boost investment in local processing. Agricultural unions and farmer associations have since welcomed the move, describing it as a response to longstanding advocacy for cost relief in the sector.

Mr. Ahi explained that inclusive agricultural policies were essential to ensure women, young people, and persons with disabilities actively participate in Ghana’s agricultural transformation. He noted that targeted support systems would help marginalized groups access both equipment and market opportunities.

Highlighting complementary initiatives, the Deputy Minister pointed to the Rural Enterprise Programme, supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development. Through this collaboration, he said, the GRATIS Foundation has been empowered to locally design, manufacture, and repair agro-processing machines, reducing dependence on imported equipment.

“Empowering GRATIS is a strategic step in our agro-industrialization drive. It helps create jobs, stimulates innovation, and positions local businesses as key players in the national value chain,” Mr. Ahi added.

The dialogue also identified regional priorities to accelerate growth, including improving agricultural productivity for entrepreneurship, supporting commercial seed incubation ventures, and expanding market access for smallholder farmers.

Joseph Addae Akwaboah, Bono Regional Minister, commended the Trade Ministry for facilitating the engagement. He described the region as one of Ghana’s agricultural powerhouses, noting that its strong cashew and poultry sectors could significantly contribute to national growth with adequate processing technology.

“Our farmers need the right machinery and support systems to harness the full potential of these sectors and turn agriculture into real wealth for the people,” Mr. Akwaboah said.

The dialogue is part of a nationwide stakeholder consultation series aimed at shaping a comprehensive, long-term agribusiness development plan. Officials say the plan will prioritize inclusivity, resilience, and sustainable industrial growth across Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

However, industry observers note that implementation timelines and specific details about which machinery categories will benefit from the tax waiver remain unclear. Questions also persist about how the government plans to balance revenue losses from the waivers with fiscal consolidation goals.