Ghana Plans Revival of Seven Abandoned Livestock Stations

Ghana’s agriculture ministry has unveiled plans to rehabilitate seven neglected national livestock breeding stations, targeting a capacity increase from below 15 percent to at least 50 percent as part of efforts to reduce costly livestock imports.

The initiative, outlined in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2025-2028, represents a significant policy shift after years of infrastructural neglect that has forced Ghana to import livestock worth millions of dollars annually.

Seven breeding facilities across the country will receive comprehensive upgrades and restocking with small ruminants. These stations include Nungua (pigs, rabbits), Babile (Ashanti Black pigs), Ejura (sheep), Kintampo (West African dwarf goats), Pong Tamale (sheep, goats, pigs, cattle), Nkwanta (sheep, goats) and Amrahia Dairy Farm (dairy cattle).

According to data from the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, the country imported $17.7 million worth of livestock in 2023, with cattle, goats and sheep comprising 70 percent of imports from Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria. This dependency highlights the consequences of underinvesting in domestic breeding capacity.

The livestock sector faces multiple systemic challenges beyond infrastructure decay. Prevalent animal diseases, inadequate veterinary services, theft and pasture shortages continue to impact farmer productivity and livelihoods across the country.

Financial constraints compound operational difficulties, with insufficient access to credit limiting expansion opportunities for livestock entrepreneurs. Poor housing infrastructure and inadequate quality feed access further constrain production potential.

Climate change impacts represent an emerging threat to Ghana’s livestock development aspirations. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events and shifting ecosystems threaten animal health and productivity while potentially expanding the sector’s environmental footprint.

Even within Ghana’s poultry subsector, domestic production accounts for only five percent of national consumption, with 95 percent imported from international suppliers. This pattern reflects broader structural weaknesses in Ghana’s agricultural value chains.

Industry stakeholders have consistently highlighted policy neglect as a primary constraint to livestock development. Despite the sector’s contribution to food security objectives, limited government attention and support have perpetuated high importation levels.

The rehabilitation initiative signals recognition of livestock’s strategic importance to Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda. Successful implementation could enhance breeding stock quality while strengthening extension services for smallholder farmers nationwide.

However, addressing capacity utilization challenges will require coordinated interventions beyond infrastructure repair. Veterinary service improvements, financial inclusion mechanisms and climate adaptation strategies remain essential for sustainable sector growth.

The breeding stations have historically provided improved stock and technical services to farmers seeking to enhance production quality. Revitalizing these facilities could reduce import dependency while supporting rural livelihoods through expanded livestock enterprises.

Ghana’s livestock development trajectory depends on sustained policy commitment and adequate resource allocation. The planned rehabilitation represents an important first step toward building competitive domestic capacity in this neglected agricultural subsector.