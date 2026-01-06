Ghana Plans Policy Workshop to Reassess Gold Purchase Program

The Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ministry of Finance, and Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) will convene a policy workshop to reassess the country’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) and establish a more sustainable framework. The announcement comes amid ongoing debates about the initiative’s effectiveness, costs, and strategic role in supporting foreign exchange reserves and currency stability.

BoG Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama revealed the plans during his keynote address at the University of Ghana’s 77th Annual New Year School on Tuesday. The workshop will bring together policymakers, experts, and market participants to examine how the programme can be refined to align with global standards and national priorities.

“The Bank of Ghana, working with the GoldBod and the Ministry of Finance, we intend to convene a focused policy workshop with experts, market practitioners, and policymakers to examine how this national priority can be refined further in line with best practices elsewhere,” Asiama stated. He acknowledged that while the programme has helped restore economic confidence, challenges remain regarding sustainability, coordination, and long term impact.

The Governor defended the programme’s origins, emphasizing it was launched during a moment of acute vulnerability when foreign exchange buffers were depleted and investor confidence was fragile. The initiative was designed to leverage Ghana’s rich gold endowment to build reserves, support currency stability, and create fiscal space for economic recovery. The programme has evolved with adjustments to frameworks such as the Gold-for-Reserves (G4R) mechanism.

Despite stated achievements, the DGPP has attracted criticism domestically and internationally. Analysts and stakeholders have raised concerns about operational costs, financial sustainability, and long term efficacy. Critics have called for broader institutional ownership beyond the central bank. The upcoming workshop aims to address these concerns while bolstering transparency and accountability.

Asiama emphasized that responsibility will be shared so sustainability does not rest on any single institution. This statement highlights government intentions to anchor the programme more firmly within the broader economic policy framework rather than leaving it primarily under central bank management. The shift suggests other government agencies will assume greater operational roles and financial responsibilities.

The workshop represents a significant policy recalibration as Ghana continues navigating global economic uncertainties. The DGPP remains a high profile policy instrument with direct implications for foreign reserves, currency stability, and investor confidence. How the workshop reshapes governance and implementation of gold based monetary tools could influence Ghana’s economic trajectory.

The central bank’s decision to invite external experts and market practitioners signals openness to scrutiny and potential reforms. This approach contrasts with earlier periods when programme details remained largely within government circles. Greater transparency could help address questions raised by policy analysts including recent reports of substantial financial losses linked to gold transactions.

Ghana launched the gold purchase initiatives during severe economic pressures in recent years as conventional monetary policy tools proved insufficient. The programmes aimed to provide alternative sources of foreign exchange while reducing dependence on international capital markets. Success has been mixed, with currency stabilization occurring alongside mounting costs that critics argue may outweigh benefits.

The workshop timing coincides with broader government efforts to restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild investor confidence following years of economic turbulence. Results from the policy review could determine whether Ghana continues, modifies, or phases out aspects of its gold based intervention strategies. Stakeholders will watch closely for concrete proposals emerging from the expert consultations.

Market participants and economists have expressed interest in understanding the full financial implications of the programme. Detailed cost benefit analyses presented during the workshop could inform future policy decisions and help determine appropriate roles for various government institutions in managing strategic commodity purchases.