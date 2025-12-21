Ghana Plans Nationwide Electronic Visa Rollout in First Quarter of 2026

Ghana will implement a nationwide Electronic Visa policy in the first quarter of 2026 under instructions from President John Dramani Mahama, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced at the closing session of the maiden Diaspora Summit in Accra on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

The policy includes special concessions for Africans in the diaspora who will benefit from reduced visa application fees and streamlined travel processes. Ministry of Foreign Affairs management agreed to create this special dispensation allowing diaspora members to travel to Ghana more easily, smoothly and conveniently without making the same payments as other foreign nationals.

Ghana will adopt a reciprocal visa fee system where charges imposed on foreigners reflect what Ghanaians pay when applying to enter those same countries. The approach aims to ensure fairness while generating additional revenue to support national development according to the minister.

The Electronic Visa system is expected to drastically reduce wait times and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with traditional embassy applications. The shift represents a direct presidential mandate to modernize Ghana’s diplomatic infrastructure and boost tourism and investment flows.

Minister Ablakwa hinted at the imminent return of Ghana Airways with President Mahama directing that work be fast tracked on reviving the defunct national airline. A technical committee is reportedly close to completing its mandate on the airline’s restoration.

The absence of a national carrier results in billions of cedis leaving Ghana annually through foreign airlines according to the minister. He argued that flight revenues from the thousands who attended the Diaspora Summit currently represent lost investment opportunities for the Ghanaian economy instead flowing to foreign carriers.

Presidential Advisor on the 24 Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh outlined how the government’s flagship programme presents new investment opportunities for diaspora investors. The policy seeks to address structural inefficiencies by organizing production around integrated value chains particularly in agriculture, agro processing, logistics, health, finance and export oriented industries.

Many factories, ports, warehouses, hospitals and markets in Ghana currently operate below capacity due to fragmented systems and logistical bottlenecks. The 24 Hour Economy aims to ensure these productive assets operate efficiently across time zones recognizing that global markets never sleep and value chains are increasingly time sensitive.

The Diaspora Summit held December 19 to 20, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, cultural leaders and influential personalities from around the world. Registered participants received visa free entry to Ghana on presidential instruction.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang spoke on behalf of President Mahama at the closing ceremony, stating the forum was convened when Ghana deliberately chose to place history, justice and responsibility at the heart of national and continental engagements. She stressed that the diaspora as Ghana’s 17th region represents far more than a slogan.

Government officials emphasized that diaspora investment combined with state led reforms could significantly accelerate economic growth, job creation and industrialization. The introduction of the Electronic Visa policy coupled with the planned return of Ghana Airways and implementation of the 24 Hour Economy programme signals a renewed push to position Ghana as Africa’s gateway for investment, tourism and diaspora engagement.