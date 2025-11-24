Ghana Plans Localised SDG Budgets to Close Development Gaps

Government plans to shift toward localised budgeting for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of efforts to close persistent development gaps and improve accountability in the final stretch to the 2030 deadline.

Isaac Fraikue, Budget Director at the Ministry of Finance, announced this strategy at the 2023 SDG Budget and Expenditure Report launch in Accra this week. He explained that localising SDG budgeting will allow government to track progress more precisely across districts and improve the link between national targets and real outcomes. The shift aims to strengthen transparency, integrate better data and ensure that goals are reflected in spending decisions at all levels of government.

Fraikue said government remains confident of meeting the SDG targets by the global deadline. He noted that public agencies increasingly recognise links between their activities and specific goals, describing it as evidence that Ghana is generally conscious of its commitments. Still, he acknowledged that some targets, including zero hunger, require deeper learning and adjustments as implementation continues across sectors.

The 2023 report outlines budget allocations, expenditures, policy interventions and progress across ministries and local authorities. Fraikue said the document provides an explicit and measurable account of how SDG targets are integrated into the budget, enabled through aligning national development policies with the country’s chart of accounts. This technical alignment allows for systematic tracking of resources dedicated to achieving each of the 17 global goals.

The report is part of government’s broader strategy to identify gaps and allow timely corrective action across various development priorities. Fraikue said the exercise goes beyond tagging and tracking expenditures, arguing that it tells the story of Ghana’s development journey and demonstrates government’s aim to ensure that no one is left behind. The approach positions Ghana among a small group of nations worldwide with comprehensive SDG budget tracking systems.

Dr Patrick Nomo, Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, said government has increased SDG related spending significantly over the past year. He pointed to a rise from 83 billion Ghana cedis in 2022 to 188 billion cedis last year, representing more than double the previous allocation. The jump reflects the state’s commitment to advancing health, education, social protection and human capital development priorities.

“This is not only a report but also a demonstration of our commitment,” Dr Nomo stated during the launch event. He urged development partners to accelerate their support, stressing that collective effort will be required to meet the targets with just five years remaining. Collaboration among government, donors and local institutions is essential for achieving the goals, he emphasized.

Osama Makkawi Khogali, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative, said the new SDG budget execution report is significant because it includes child specific indicators for the first time. He welcomed the move, saying it shows how resources are directed not only toward broad development priorities but also children’s well being. This addition allows for more targeted analysis of investments affecting young populations.

“It reflects your solid commitment to child rights,” Khogali told government officials at the launch. His remarks acknowledged Ghana’s historic leadership on children’s issues, noting that the country was the first in the world to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990. This longstanding commitment has positioned Ghana as a regional pacesetter on child welfare policies.

The UNICEF official highlighted the scale of child poverty globally and in Ghana, citing data showing that 73 percent of Ghanaian children experience multidimensional poverty. He argued that addressing this requires targeted investment and deliberate policy choices rather than general development spending. The report offers evidence on whether resources are being directed appropriately toward vulnerable populations, he noted.

Khogali added that with millions of children transitioning into the electorate every four years, their welfare has implications for future political and economic stability. He called on government and stakeholders to ensure that budgeting decisions reflect children’s rights and needs systematically. Investments in children today determine the quality of human capital available for national development tomorrow.

Pauliina Sarvilahti, Chief of Social Policy and Inclusion at UNICEF Ghana, praised the Ministry of Finance for establishing the accountability system. She noted that very few countries worldwide have been brave enough to implement this kind of transparent tracking tool. The system places Ghana among global leaders in SDG investment monitoring, she stated.

Sarvilahti acknowledged that multiple global crises including climate change, economic pressures and pandemic aftereffects have made achieving SDG targets more difficult for all nations. However, she argued that Ghana’s unique approach to monitoring whether resources are reaching the right beneficiaries will be a catalyst for meeting its targets. The data driven methodology provides clear evidence of both successes and areas requiring adjustment.

The UNICEF official highlighted the country’s progress in education, gender related investments and poverty reduction with a focus on social protection interventions. She particularly praised the report’s inclusion of child focused indicators as a major advancement in tracking development outcomes. This innovation allows policymakers to see precisely how budget decisions affect different population segments.

Sarvilahti called for more integrated planning, efficient resource allocation and stronger collaboration between government and development partners going forward. She stressed the need for targeted interventions that maximize return on investment rather than broad brush approaches. Ghana’s commitment to generating and using data to guide policy decisions and budget allocations must continue and intensify, she emphasized.

The Budget Director indicated that future efforts will focus on localising the SDG budget and expenditure reports to district level. Deepening engagement with stakeholders will enhance transparency and accountability while harnessing data benefits in financial decisions. This decentralisation will allow local authorities to see clearly how their spending aligns with national SDG commitments.

The 2023 report marks the fifth annual SDG budget document produced by the Ministry of Finance. The initiative began as part of Ghana’s commitment to evaluating and narrowing the funding gap crucial for achieving United Nations SDG targets. Each report functions as a vital decision making tool, aiding government in tracking funding allocations across all 17 goals systematically.

The SDG Budgeting Manual serves as a strategic tool developed to facilitate tracking of budgetary allocations and expenditures. This manual ensures that all entities ranging from Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) can be monitored in their contributions toward SDGs. The standardized approach enables consistent measurement across government structures.

With the 2030 deadline approaching rapidly, the report provides a critical baseline for assessing whether Ghana is on track to meet its commitments. Some targets have already been achieved, particularly in education access and certain health metrics. Others, especially those related to hunger, inequality and climate action, require accelerated progress and additional resource mobilization.

The launch event brought together government officials, development partners, civil society representatives and technical experts to discuss pathways for scaling successful interventions. Participants examined evidence on which policies and programmes deliver the strongest returns on investment. The dialogue reflected growing urgency around achieving measurable results in the remaining years before the global deadline.