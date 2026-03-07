Ghana Plans District Housing Scheme but Pricing Remains Unclear

The government has announced plans to build affordable housing units across Ghana’s districts, targeting rural residents, public sector workers posted outside the cities, and Ghanaians preparing for retirement but the scheme drew immediate scrutiny after the minister was unable to state what the houses will cost.

Works, Housing and Water Resources Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei made the announcement at the maiden National Homeownership Fair 2026, held on 4 and 5 March in Accra under the theme “Building Ghana: One Home at a Time.” The fair was organised by the National Homeownership Fund (NHF), the government vehicle created to expand access to affordable housing finance, particularly for working-class Ghanaians currently locked out of a market where mortgage penetration sits below one percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“You just have to be working, or you have to be earning something these district houses are for people living in rural areas,” the Minister said. He broadened the target group to include essential service workers assigned to district postings. “We are also looking at teachers and nurses who are transferred to the districts. And we are also looking at people who will retire to the district,” he added.

But when asked directly by a journalist about the cost of the houses, the Minister acknowledged that no figures had been determined. “I can’t give the figures now for the district housing. The figures will be communicated later, as in the pricing,” he said, noting only that the government is working toward prices that potential beneficiaries can afford.

The absence of pricing leaves prospective beneficiaries with little to act on. A nurse about to be transferred, or a teacher weighing a rural posting, cannot make financial plans around a housing scheme whose cost has not yet been set.

The district housing initiative forms part of a broader multi-agency push to address Ghana’s 1.8 million-unit housing deficit. Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, representing the Office of the President at the fair, said the government would deepen engagement with pension funds, developers, financial institutions, local authorities, and traditional leaders to unlock serviced land and scale up affordable housing delivery, while also pursuing legislative reforms including land title registration and modernised rent control measures.

Two NHF projects are nearing completion and are due to be commissioned by the end of March: 50 detached two- and four-bedroom houses at Shai Hills, which are approximately 97 percent complete, and 129 two and three-bedroom apartments at Tema Community 22 Phase III, which stand at 92 percent completion. Both projects were inspected by the Minister ahead of the fair.

The Minister also flagged progress by other state agencies, including the Tema Development Corporation (TDC), which has already moved into the Volta Region with its Oxygen City development and plans to expand to the Ashanti Region.

The NHF has been positioned as a structural reform instrument rather than a one-off intervention, with the government pointing to rent-to-own arrangements and NHF-supported mortgage schemes with commercial banks as the financing mechanisms through which buyers will access units.

Until the Ministry publishes pricing and eligibility criteria for the district housing scheme, however, the initiative remains a policy intention rather than a programme that Ghanaians can actively plan around.