Ghana Plans Cybercrime Court as Arrests Top 100

Ghana is establishing a specialized court to prosecute cybercrime cases as authorities arrest over 100 suspects this year, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George announced while launching the country’s month-long cybersecurity awareness campaign.

The minister revealed Wednesday that enhanced collaboration between the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), police, and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has led to hundreds of arrests in just nine months. The new court, being created with the Attorney General’s Department and Ministry of Justice, aims to fast-track prosecutions and clear case backlogs that have hampered enforcement.

“In the last nine months alone, hundreds of suspects have been arrested for cyber offences,” George told stakeholders at Burma Hall in Accra. “To ensure timely justice and deterrence, we are working closely with the Attorney General to establish a court dedicated solely to cybercrime.”

The announcement comes as Ghana faces mounting financial losses from online crime. The country lost GH₵23.3 million to cybercrime in 2024, with an additional GH₵14.9 million vanishing in the first half of 2025 alone—a 17% year-on-year increase that underscores the urgency of government intervention.

Online fraud accounts for 36% of reported cases, followed by cyberbullying at 25%, online blackmail at 14%, unauthorized access at 12%, and information disclosure at 9%. With internet penetration now exceeding 70% and nearly 24 million active users nationwide, the attack surface for criminals has expanded dramatically.

George used the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month launch to call for significantly increased budgetary allocations for digital defenses. “We must increase our cyber security defence budget to ensure our national resilience as we drive digital inclusion,” he stressed. “Securing Ghana’s digital future cannot be left underfunded.”

The minister characterized cyberspace as “an extension of our homes, businesses and governance systems,” making cybersecurity a shared national responsibility rather than just a government concern. He warned that 95% of breaches stem from human error, meaning citizens, businesses, and institutions must develop stronger cyber hygiene practices.

“Every actor in cyberspace, from citizens on personal phones to officials in corporate offices, has a duty to protect our digital ecosystem,” George said.

Beyond the specialized court, authorities are pursuing multiple reform initiatives. The Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038) is under review to strengthen Ghana’s response to emerging threats. Plans are advancing to establish sectoral Computer Emergency Response Teams in banking, telecom, government, and national security, with expansion planned for energy, health, academia, transport, and military sectors.

Perhaps most significantly, the government is working to create a Cybersecurity Fund that would provide sustainable financing across all sectors. The fund would operate under Sections 29 and 30 of the Cybersecurity Act, addressing the chronic underfunding that has limited defensive capabilities.

The arrests George highlighted reflect intensified enforcement. In August, Ghanaian authorities arrested 68 suspected cybercriminals and identified 108 victims during an Interpol-coordinated operation that saw 260 suspects detained across Africa. Police seized 835 devices during the Ghana operation alone.

Earlier in April, authorities arrested 24 suspects at Kumsark Estate in Oyarifa, an Accra suburb. The Cyber Security Authority and CID also conducted a joint raid at Adom City Estate that netted 39 suspects, demonstrating the coordinated approach between agencies.

These operations have benefited from the Ghana Police Service’s Digital Crime and Cybersecurity Unit, which now operates a state-of-the-art digital forensics laboratory. The unit handles cases ranging from mobile money fraud and online impersonation to sexual extortion and financial cybercrime, including sensitive cases involving child exploitation and abuse.

This year’s awareness campaign, themed “Building a Safe, Informed and Accountable Digital Space,” runs throughout October and will engage schools, businesses, civil society, and government agencies through training programs. The initiative reflects recognition that technology alone won’t solve Ghana’s cybersecurity challenges—behavioral change across the entire digital ecosystem is essential.

George concluded by acknowledging that while government will lead defensive efforts, protecting Ghana’s digital future requires collective action. “A nation’s digital ecosystem is only as strong as its weakest link,” he said.

The specialized court announcement drew applause from cybersecurity stakeholders, diplomats, and security chiefs present, suggesting broad support for accelerated action. Whether the court becomes operational quickly enough to process the backlog of arrested suspects remains to be seen, but the government’s commitment to institutional reform marks a significant shift from previous reactive approaches.

Ghana’s digital transformation has created enormous economic opportunities, with nearly 8 million active social media users and e-commerce growing rapidly. But that same connectivity has made the country an attractive target for cybercriminals. The challenge now is whether defensive capabilities can scale as quickly as the threats themselves.