Ghana Plans Auditors Court to Strengthen Public Fund Accountability

Ghana’s Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced plans on Sunday to establish an Auditors’ Court designed to hold internal auditors accountable for lapses and reduce waste in public spending.

The announcement came at the inauguration of a nine member Governing Board of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA). Dr Forson said the proposed court would strengthen oversight of internal auditors and promote greater public scrutiny of their work, filling a supervisory gap he described as a persistent failure in the country’s accountability systems.

He called for tougher sanctions against auditors who fail to discharge their responsibilities, including the revocation of professional licences in cases of misconduct. Those whose negligence allows infractions to pass unchallenged, he said, must face direct professional consequences.

The announcement follows mounting documented evidence of institutional waste. A forensic audit conducted by the Ghana Audit Service alongside international firms Ernst and Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers, and presented to Parliament in March 2026, rejected GH¢8.1 billion in claims submitted by ministries, departments and agencies. Investigators found fictitious debts, forged documentation and invoices for goods and services that were never delivered. Internal auditors embedded in those ministries are specifically tasked with catching such irregularities before they leave the institution. Recurring infractions in successive Auditor General reports, the minister said, reflect how far that function has fallen short of its mandate.

He directed the new board to measure its performance accordingly. “Your success must be reflected in the auditor-general’s report,” Dr Forson told board members at the inauguration.

The nine member board, chaired by Professor Joshua Yindenaba Abor, has been tasked with repositioning the IAA, improving compliance and risk management and strengthening the agency’s mandate across the public sector. Professor Abor described the appointment as a significant responsibility and pledged that the board would work to deepen financial discipline and improve governance throughout public institutions.

Dr Forson, who has held the Finance portfolio since January 2025, said the government would back the reforms needed to make the IAA stronger and more independent. He added that the scale of preventable losses in the public sector demands the kind of structural change the Auditors’ Court is meant to provide.