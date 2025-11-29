Ghana Plans AfCFTA Policy Review To Incorporate New Protocols

Ghana will begin reviewing its National African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Policy Framework and Action Plan early next year to align it with new protocols introduced under the continental trade agreement, Acting National AfCFTA Coordinator Benjamin Asiam announced during a national dialogue on the AfCFTA Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade.

The policy document, first developed in August 2022, serves as a strategic roadmap to increase Ghana’s share of intra African trade by creating a stable and predictable environment that supports private sector growth. The framework focuses on seven key areas including development of national trade policy, trade facilitation, enhancing productive capacity, trade related infrastructure, trade finance and development, trade information, and factor market integration.

Asiam said the revision had become necessary following introduction of eight additional protocols beyond the original protocol on trade in goods. It is imperative that we review the document to take on board the other protocols, he stated during the dialogue organized by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade was adopted by the Committee on Trade in February 2023 and approved by the African Union (AU) Assembly in February 2024. The protocol recognizes that women and youth face unique barriers in accessing continental markets and aims to create targeted interventions addressing these challenges.

Asiam stressed the central role of women and youth within Ghana’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector, noting that their full participation was essential to realizing AfCFTA benefits. We need to remove the constraints they face so they can be effective. If we can take away these constraints, the economy will do well, he said.

He also called for strengthening national systems for collecting and using sex and age disaggregated trade data to ensure policy interventions are well targeted. We must build a robust national trade data system to enable evidence based monitoring of how women and youth are engaging with AfCFTA markets, he added.

Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, in a speech read on her behalf, said Ghana welcomed the protocol and remained committed to advancing a structured and inclusive roadmap for its implementation. She emphasized that broad stakeholder collaboration was crucial to ensuring the country maximized gains from the trade agreement.

The minister called for inclusive participation hinged on effective collaboration among stakeholders to ensure Ghana derived optimum benefit from the continental trade agreement. She noted that the government recognized MSMEs, particularly those led by women and youth, as vital engines of economic growth and job creation.

UNDP Resident Representative Niloy Banerjee said the organization viewed AfCFTA as a pathway to inclusive development and had taken steps to prepare Ghanaian businesses to compete under the agreement. He outlined key initiatives including building MSME export readiness, supporting Ghanaian firms to participate in major trade fairs across Africa, and investing in research on non tariff barriers, digital platforms, and regulatory systems to improve the business environment.

Ghana launched the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan in August 2022, putting together the document through the AfCFTA Inter Ministerial Committee, National AfCFTA Steering Committee, and seven Technical Working Groups comprising representatives from the private sector, senior government officials, and technical experts.

As host country of the AfCFTA Secretariat based in Accra, Ghana has played a key role in promoting continental trade integration. The country participated in the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) launched in October 2022, a pilot trading program testing operational instruments of the AfCFTA.

Ghana joined seven other countries including Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Tunisia in the GTI after meeting requirements including ratifying the AfCFTA Agreement, submitting a modality compliant tariff offer, and having necessary customs procedures in place. The first shipment under the initiative, Exide batteries from Kenya to Ghana, was delivered in September 2022.

The AfCFTA now comprises eight protocols covering trade in goods and services, dispute settlement, investment, intellectual property rights, competition policy, digital trade, and women and youth in trade. This expansion from the original focus on goods trade necessitates updating Ghana’s national framework to address new obligations and opportunities.

Research by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) reveals that implementing the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol alone could boost Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) to $71.74 billion and increase exports to $25.83 billion. The country’s digital economy already contributes significantly to GDP, with the information and communications technology (ICT) sector valued at $2.5 billion in 2022.

However, Ghana faces challenges in maximizing AfCFTA benefits. A situational analysis by the University of Professional Studies Law School revealed that existing regulations governing foreign direct investment, including mandatory registration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the $500,000 minimum capital requirement for expatriates, could deter foreign businesses from participating in the AfCFTA market.

Restrictions on foreign ownership and utilization of land and real estate present significant impediments, particularly for sectors reliant on land such as agriculture, tourism, and real estate development. Inconsistent and overlapping regulations also challenge seamless trade facilitation, while bureaucratic procedures, lack of transparency, and inefficient coordination among government agencies increase costs for businesses.

The Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority was designated as the competent authority for AfCFTA implementation and has been implementing reforms to support trade facilitation. These include the single customs window allowing Ghanaian traders to easily navigate between different agencies to obtain necessary trade licenses and permits.

Ghana updated its tariff book as an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member to reflect liberalization of 90 percent of its tariff lines and the list of sensitive and excluded goods. The Noepe Akanu one stop border post where Ghanaian and Togolese customs officials work together exemplifies how integrated border management can simplify processes for traders.

Many small and medium enterprises remain unaware of various initiatives carried out by government and supporting institutions, while larger enterprises appear to have benefited more from sensitization programs. The situation is particularly dire for women and youth owned businesses, many of which do not know how to better position themselves to leverage AfCFTA potential.

The government has issued Guidelines for Local Authorities to create supportive business environments integrating local economies into regional or continental markets and boosting trade performance. These guidelines aim to help local governments align their policies and regulations with national AfCFTA implementation strategies.

Ghana’s vision of transforming into a modern industrialized country and becoming the new manufacturing hub of the continent requires effective implementation of the AfCFTA through the policy framework and action plan. The review process beginning in 2026 will be critical to ensuring the framework remains relevant and comprehensive.

The revised framework must address emerging priorities including digital trade facilitation, protection of intellectual property rights, competition policy harmonization, investment promotion and protection, and targeted support for women and youth entrepreneurs. Integration of these new protocols will require coordination across multiple ministries and agencies.

Stakeholder consultation will be essential during the review process. Private sector representatives, particularly MSMEs, women’s business associations, youth entrepreneurship organizations, civil society groups, academic institutions, and development partners must contribute to ensure the revised framework reflects realities facing businesses seeking to trade under AfCFTA.

The Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade specifically addresses barriers these groups face including limited access to finance, inadequate business skills and market information, cultural and social norms restricting economic participation, regulatory frameworks that disadvantage women owned businesses, and lack of representation in trade policy formulation and implementation.

Implementation of the protocol requires establishing mechanisms for monitoring and reporting on how women and youth engage with AfCFTA markets. This includes developing sex and age disaggregated trade statistics, conducting regular assessments of policy impacts on different demographic groups, and creating feedback mechanisms allowing women and youth entrepreneurs to report challenges.

Ghana’s AfCFTA preparedness also involves addressing non tariff barriers that hinder trade flows. Research supported by UNDP has identified regulatory inconsistencies, cumbersome customs procedures, inadequate trade infrastructure, and information gaps as key barriers facing Ghanaian exporters seeking to access continental markets.

The review of the national framework provides opportunity to address these systemic challenges through coordinated policy interventions. Success will require political commitment, adequate resource allocation, effective inter agency coordination, private sector engagement, and sustained efforts to build awareness and capacity among businesses, particularly MSMEs.

As Africa’s largest free trade area by number of participating countries, the AfCFTA represents a transformative opportunity for Ghana to expand exports, attract investment, diversify the economy, create jobs for youth, and accelerate structural transformation. Realizing this potential depends on having a comprehensive, up to date policy framework guiding implementation efforts.

The planned review signals Ghana’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of AfCFTA implementation. By incorporating new protocols and addressing emerging challenges, the revised framework will position the country to maximize benefits from continental integration while contributing to the broader vision of a prosperous, integrated Africa.