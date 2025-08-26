Ghana pitches round-the-clock economy to Singapore as Africa trade gateway

President John Mahama told Singaporean investors Tuesday that Ghana offers a direct route into Africa’s massive continental market, unveiling his ambitious 24-hour economy plan during the opening session of the Africa-Singapore Business Forum.

Speaking on the first day of his three-day state visit, Mahama described Ghana as a “reliable gateway” to the $3.4 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area. He emphasized Africa’s investment potential to an audience of ministers, trade officials and business leaders.

The president painted a picture of two dynamic regions ripe for deeper cooperation. Africa and Asia represent the world’s youngest and fastest-growing urban populations, he argued, with complementary strengths in resources, markets and expertise.

“We are here to learn, to partner, and to deliver,” Mahama declared. “Africa is investable, and Ghana is your reliable gateway to the continent.”

His pitch comes as global trade tensions rise and multilateral cooperation faces mounting challenges. Mahama warned that tariff barriers and fragile supply chains are creating new obstacles, making South-South partnerships more critical than ever.

Ghana’s president highlighted impressive growth in Africa-Singapore commerce, which jumped roughly 50 percent between 2020 and 2024 to approach $14 billion. West African nations drove more than half of that expansion, while Ghana-Singapore bilateral trade exceeded $215 million last year.

Some 69 Singaporean companies have established operations in Ghana, bringing total investments beyond $2 billion. Mahama positioned this as just the beginning, pointing to Ghana’s hosting of the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra and access to over 400 million consumers through regional trade bloc ECOWAS.

The centerpiece of his appeal was Ghana’s “24-hour economy” strategy, designed to maximize the country’s productive capacity around the clock. “Ghana is OPEN FOR BUSINESS 24 hours a day,” he announced, outlining plans to align infrastructure, incentives and workforce training for continuous operations.

His vision includes four interconnected programs. Grow24 would irrigate more than 2 million hectares for year-round agriculture. Make24 focuses on agro-industrial parks producing textiles, pharmaceuticals and processed foods. Show24 aims to develop tourism around Lake Volta, while Connect24 would transform the lake into a major inland shipping route to reduce logistics expenses.

Mahama cited improving economic indicators to bolster his case. Inflation pressures are easing, the cedi currency has found stability, and international credit rating outlooks are trending upward. The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre now provides detailed sector and regional opportunity assessments backed by reliable data.

Singapore’s expertise in project finance, risk management and dispute resolution makes it an ideal partner for African development, the president suggested. Many continental projects struggle to move from concept to construction, he noted, areas where Singaporean technical knowledge could prove invaluable.

As the African Union’s champion for financial institutions, Mahama also addressed broader funding challenges facing the continent. Africa faces an annual financing gap of approximately $1.3 trillion, including infrastructure needs of $181-221 billion yearly through 2030 and climate finance shortfalls around $213 billion per year.

The president concluded by summarizing Ghana’s value proposition as a stable, reform-focused nation connected to continental markets and designed for large-scale operations. He promised a pipeline of bankable projects spanning agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, energy, technology and tourism sectors.