Ghana Pitches Investment Opportunities to Philadelphia Business Leaders and Diaspora

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, used the U.S. Ghana Investor Forum in Philadelphia to present the country as a reforming economy ready for serious business, pointing to macroeconomic stabilization, policy reforms, and a pipeline of investment opportunities designed to attract American capital and diaspora partnerships.

Smith told investors and diaspora professionals that Ghana has returned to a path of stability under President John Dramani Mahama, citing disciplined fiscal management, expenditure rationalization, and stronger revenue mobilization. He stated that these measures have restored credibility with international partners and created a more predictable policy environment for investors, declaring that Ghana is back on the path of macroeconomic stability, reform, and renewed opportunity, and the country is ready to partner.

The ambassador projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about four percent in 2026, supported by single digit inflation and a strengthening cedi. He acknowledged challenges including high debt servicing, rising utility costs, and global uncertainties, but insisted Ghana is cautiously optimistic as it transitions from stabilization to growth. The government’s agenda, he explained, is focused on job creation, private sector support through tax reforms, and managing external debt obligations as the country eyes a potential exit from its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Smith also stressed that Ghana’s strategy is centered on private sector led growth, value addition rather than raw exports, and inclusive development that delivers real opportunities for citizens. He outlined investment prospects across energy, agribusiness, manufacturing, infrastructure, digital technology, and tourism, emphasizing that these projects are aligned with national priorities, backed by reforms, and structured for commercial viability. Tourism, he noted, is not only a leisure industry but a major foreign exchange earner and a powerful connector between Ghana and the African diaspora.

The ambassador underscored the role of diaspora professionals as strategic partners in Ghana’s next growth chapter, urging them to bring capital, skills, and networks to support the country’s transformation. He stated that diaspora members are not spectators but strategic partners in Ghana’s next chapter, framing diaspora engagement as a cornerstone of Ghana’s investment strategy. This positioning aligns with his consistent messaging across multiple forums held throughout late 2025 and early 2026.

The Philadelphia engagement represents part of a broader sub national economic diplomacy strategy Ambassador Smith has pursued since assuming his post. Earlier in November 2025, Smith held meetings with Philadelphia business leaders and U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., emphasizing opportunities beyond Ghana’s long standing cocoa trade. The November meeting, co led by Florence Porson Hart, Director of Commerce for the City of Philadelphia, brought together representatives from Pennsylvania’s business and government sectors, including officials who highlighted the state’s ongoing cocoa trade with Ghana through companies such as Hershey.

That earlier engagement concluded with plans for follow up engagements and business missions to Ghana in early 2026, allowing Philadelphia firms and U.S. investors to connect directly with Ghanaian counterparts. The initiative forms part of Ghana’s broader strategy of positioning the country as a hub for sustainable investment in West Africa, with particular emphasis on connecting with regional business communities and diaspora populations beyond the traditional Washington, D.C. corridor.

Smith’s pitch comes at a critical juncture as government seeks to consolidate fiscal gains, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and diversify growth drivers beyond commodities. Partnerships with U.S. investors and diaspora professionals are seen as vital to sustaining recovery and building resilience against external shocks. The ambassador concluded that Ghana is stable, reforming, and open for business, emphasizing serious business to position the country as a reforming economy ready to deliver returns alongside social impact.

The Philadelphia forum builds on the maiden Investing in Ghana Business Forum held at Norton Rose Fulbright in Washington, D.C., on December 10, 2025. That high level investment forum brought together U.S. business leaders, investors, and policy influencers for discussions on Ghana’s business climate, priority sectors, and pathways for deeper economic cooperation. Top Ghanaian government officials, including the Minister for Agriculture, the Minister for Energy, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and the Minister for Tourism who joined virtually, participated in the December event.

At the December Washington forum, Smith highlighted progress being made under President Mahama’s administration, noting that ongoing economic reforms are strengthening investor confidence and improving the ease of doing business. He described Ghana as remaining open, stable, and ready for business, stating the country has made significant progress and encouraging American partners to take advantage of opportunities emerging across the economy.

Discussions at that forum centered on investment prospects in agriculture, energy, tourism, digital technology, infrastructure, and services, with Embassy officials emphasizing Ghana’s strategic push to deepen economic diplomacy and strengthen engagement with the U.S. private sector and diaspora communities. Participants praised the Embassy for initiating the platform and urged that the forum be expanded into other U.S. states, particularly regions with strong commercial presence and vibrant Ghanaian diaspora networks.

Prior to the December Washington forum, Smith held a business meeting at McPherson Square in Washington, D.C., in early November 2025, where he outlined key achievements under the new administration’s economic recovery agenda, including the elimination of nuisance taxes, stabilization of the exchange rate, and a significant reduction in inflation. He noted that S&P Global Ratings had recently upgraded Ghana’s country risk outlook from junk to B minus with a stable outlook, a move reflecting renewed international confidence in Ghana’s economic management.

Smith emphasized at that November event that Ghana has restored macroeconomic stability and is sustaining growth through sound, people centered policies, with focus on ensuring growth is felt in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians. Highlighting President Mahama’s flagship 24 Hour Economy Initiative, Smith described it as a bold, job creating plan designed to boost productivity, expand access to employment, and modernize agriculture and industry. He explained that the policy is already in motion, with Tema and Takoradi ports now operating 24 hours daily to improve trade efficiency.

In addition to investor forums, Smith has been engaging directly with diaspora communities through church visits and community meetings. Speaking during visits to Ghanaian churches in Worcester, Massachusetts, in December 2025, Smith called on skilled Ghanaians living abroad to return home and partner with well resourced business leaders to build industries, create jobs, and strengthen the nation. He stated that skilled Ghanaians in the diaspora should partner with well resourced business leaders, bring their expertise home, and help build industries, jobs, and a stronger nation, declaring that Ghana is calling and urging them to rise and build together.

Smith emphasized during the Worcester visits that skilled professionals abroad possess expertise needed to help build the country through partnerships with domestic investors. He explained that his mission in the United States is to attract investors and encourage strategic partnerships with the diaspora, positioning skilled Ghanaians as key to building industries, creating jobs, and driving sustainable development. The ambassador noted that he is expecting that investors will want people with the diaspora’s kind of skills to partner them in Ghana, emphasizing the need for their expertise, experience, and innovative approaches to help transform the nation.

He emphasized that creating well paying jobs is critical to reducing migration and fostering national growth, stating that jobs are the priority and expressing the desire for fewer people feeling forced to leave the country in search of opportunities. The ambassador noted that underdevelopment remains a major reason many citizens choose to stay abroad, stating that many would be home if Ghana were half as developed as the United States and expressing pain at seeing Ghanaians seeking opportunities elsewhere when they could be contributing to the growth of their own country.

Ghana’s economy showed signs of recovery in 2025 following years of fiscal stress requiring IMF intervention and comprehensive debt restructuring. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent over 11 consecutive months through December 2025, while the cedi appreciated more than 35 percent against the U.S. dollar during the year. The 2026 budget targets creation of 250,000 agriculture jobs through mechanization and agro processing, representing government strategy to address youth unemployment and reduce incentives for migration.

At the maiden Investing in Ghana Business Forum in Washington, Smith urged American investors to scale up their engagement in Ghana’s growing economy but provided a firm caution to thoroughly verify land before establishing operations. He explained that land in Ghana is held under stool, family, and state ownership, noting that investors must undertake title verification, community consultations, environmental and social due diligence, and align with customary authorities, describing this as extremely important, especially for investors who do not know the country very well.

Smith pointed to ongoing gains in sectors such as automotive assembly, pharmaceutical production, and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) driven industrial parks, saying these reflect Ghana’s reform agenda and improved business environment. He encouraged U.S. businesses to take advantage of emerging opportunities and described Ghana as a stable, reliable, and welcoming destination for investors. He added that companies that partner with local firms, develop supply chains, and invest in skills training tend to achieve the strongest results.

The ambassador also advised prospective investors to plan for operational realities such as port and customs delays, peak season foreign exchange pressures, energy coordination needs, and environmental permitting timelines. This practical guidance reflects recognition that despite macroeconomic improvements, Ghana still faces infrastructure and procedural challenges that require careful navigation by foreign investors.

Smith has emphasized Ghana’s investments in youth skills and digital innovation, citing the One Million Coders Programme as a landmark initiative preparing young Ghanaians for global digital jobs and entrepreneurship. He has pointed to the formalization of the gold trade through the new Gold Board as part of the government’s commitment to transparency, responsible resource management, and community reinvestment. In addition, legal reforms to the GIPC Act and the Labour Act are creating a more secure and flexible framework for investors.

The ambassador’s consistent messaging across multiple forums and community engagements emphasizes that Ghana offers not just a market but a gateway to West Africa, with stability, strategic location, and reform driven leadership making the present time optimal to engage. He has stated readiness to guide partners into Ghana’s growing economy and ensure a seamless, mutually beneficial entry for all interested investors and diaspora professionals.

Smith’s diplomatic career includes serving as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia, Eastern Regional Minister, and Presidential Advisor across three administrations. In 2017, Smith founded Victor Smith & Associates, an Accra based investment consultancy focused on facilitating foreign direct investment in West Africa, brokering deals exceeding 250 million dollars between Ghanaian and international partners within its first five years.

His diplomatic engagements significantly elevated Ghana’s global profile, notably achieving an 18 percent increase in bilateral trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom during his tenure as High Commissioner. He is credited for launching high impact diaspora outreach programs and strengthening business to business collaborations through platforms like the Ghana Central Europe Business Council. These experiences inform his current approach to economic diplomacy as Ghana’s representative in the United States.

The Philadelphia investor forum represents continuation of this strategic outreach, targeting both institutional investors and diaspora professionals in a major U.S. city with significant Ghanaian population and commercial connections to West Africa. Pennsylvania’s long standing relationship with Ghana through cocoa trade provides an entry point for expanding economic ties into new sectors including technology, manufacturing, and value added agricultural processing.

Whether Smith’s investor outreach strategy translates into substantial FDI flows and diaspora partnership deals will depend on multiple factors including sustained macroeconomic stability, continued progress on business environment reforms, competitive project structuring, and global economic conditions affecting investment flows to emerging markets. The embassy’s decision to expand investor forums beyond Washington into regional business centers like Philadelphia suggests recognition that diverse geographic outreach may yield partnerships that more centralized diplomacy misses.

For diaspora professionals considering partnerships in Ghana, the proposition involves balancing opportunities presented by a recovering economy with risks inherent in operating within still developing institutional and infrastructure environments. Success stories of diaspora returnees who have built thriving businesses provide proof of concept, while challenges faced by others who encountered unexpected obstacles serve as cautionary tales requiring realistic assessment.

As Ghana continues its economic transformation efforts under the Mahama administration, the role of diaspora capital, skills, and networks in supplementing domestic resources and capabilities remains strategically important. Ambassador Smith’s positioning of diaspora members as strategic partners rather than mere spectators reflects understanding that sustained engagement requires treating this constituency as full participants in national development rather than passive supporters or occasional philanthropists.