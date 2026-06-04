Ghana Pitches Forests as Climate Investment Assets

Ghana is pitching its forests as investment assets, not just conservation resources, with a forestry official urging private capital into restoration and carbon projects at a London summit.

Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, told the Ghana UK Summit that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles now shaped investment decisions, competitiveness and risk, rather than serving only as a reporting tool. He recast the country’s woodlands in economic terms.

“Forests are no longer only conservation assets,” he said, describing them as climate, development and investment assets capable of drawing capital and creating jobs.

He pointed to initiatives such as the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme and the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Project, which he said were restoring degraded land, cutting emissions and improving livelihoods, including for women and young people.

Kotoko said Ghana was taking part in international carbon markets and opening opportunities in agroforestry, restoration, ecotourism and biodiversity conservation. Investors, he said, increasingly sought returns that also delivered measurable environmental and social impact.

He stressed that attracting such capital required strong governance, transparency and accountability, and that public money alone could not meet the climate challenge. He called for greater private sector participation and for local communities to share in climate finance.

Ghana has pledged to restore 2 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, against a backdrop of heavy forest loss over the past two decades. Kotoko urged stakeholders to treat forests as productive assets central to national development.