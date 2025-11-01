Ghana Pioneers Professional Naturopathy Exams in African First

Ghana made history on October 24th by becoming the first African nation to conduct a national professional qualifying examination for naturopaths. This landmark event, held in Accra, signals a new era of regulatory professionalism for natural medicine practitioners across the continent.

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council, operating under the Ministry of Health, organized the groundbreaking examination in collaboration with Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine. The two part assessment rigorously evaluated candidates on Biomedical Sciences such as Anatomy and Pharmacology, followed by Naturopathic and Clinical Practice, including case management and ethical standards.

Students from both Ghana and Jamaica participated in this inaugural session, marking a significant step toward harmonizing naturopathic education and professional standards between Africa and the Caribbean. The successful candidates will receive professional licensure from the TMPC, officially authorizing them to practice as qualified naturopaths within Ghana.

In a public statement, the TMPC congratulated the final year students of Nyarkotey College for their successful participation. Registrar Dr. Yakubu Yusuf Tobor emphasized that the exams fulfill the Council’s mandate under Act 575 to regulate and promote standards in traditional and complementary medicine.

Augustina Yawo Apaloo, Acting Registrar of Nyarkotey College, commended the TMPC and the Ministry of Health for their vision. She noted that this milestone proves naturopathy can coexist within the scientific and legal frameworks of modern healthcare, calling it a proud moment for Ghana and the wider African naturopathic community.

The Acting Registrar of the TMPC, who supervised the examinations, described the exercise as a landmark achievement for Ghana’s health sector and a beacon for Africa. This initiative establishes a structured, Ministry of Health approved framework for evaluating naturopaths, setting a precedent for the entire region.

Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine is Ghana’s first recognized institution dedicated to training naturopaths and holistic health professionals. The college is an educational member of the World Naturopathic Federation based in Canada.