Ghana Pioneers Community Data Collection to Combat Female Genital Mutilation

A groundbreaking initiative is empowering Ghanaian communities to generate their own data in the fight against female genital mutilation, promising to revolutionize how policymakers tackle the outlawed practice that persists in remote regions.

Victor Boateng Owusu, a senior statistician and data literacy advocate, is championing citizen-generated data as a game-changer for anti-FGM efforts. Traditional government surveys have struggled to capture the true scale of the problem, often missing practices shrouded in secrecy and cultural protection.

“This approach strengthens advocacy, accountability, and collective action to accelerate ending FGM for future generations,” Boateng Owusu explained. The model transforms communities from passive policy recipients into active partners, using their intimate knowledge to expose hidden practices and guide culturally sensitive interventions.

The program targets Ghana’s Upper West, Upper East, and Bono East regions, where FGM continues despite legal prohibition. These northern territories have historically presented challenges for conventional data collection, leaving policymakers with incomplete pictures of the practice’s prevalence and community dynamics.

Ghana’s initiative sits within the broader “Make Inclusive Data the Norm” peer learning exchange, linking the country with Kenya and Colombia in a knowledge-sharing partnership. The project, funded by APC-Colombia and implemented through the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data, demonstrates how grassroots insights can reshape national development strategies.

What makes this approach distinctive is its collaborative architecture. The Ghana Statistical Service validates and incorporates citizen data into official statistics, while civil society organizations facilitate community engagement and lead behavior change campaigns. Academic institutions provide methodological support and capacity building, with media outlets translating complex data into accessible public narratives.

The multi-sector model ensures data doesn’t just sit in government filing cabinets. Instead, findings flow back to communities, creating feedback loops that strengthen local ownership and sustain long-term change efforts.

Accra hosted the peer learning exchange from August 27-29, positioning Ghana as a South-South knowledge leader. The timing reflects growing recognition that traditional top-down data collection methods often miss marginalized voices, particularly around sensitive cultural practices like FGM.

Boateng Owusu emphasized that inclusive data represents more than academic research. It’s a strategic investment delivering measurable social and economic returns by improving program efficiency and enabling evidence-based policy decisions aligned with global development frameworks.

For Ghana, this citizen-driven approach represents both tactical innovation and ethical commitment. By ensuring no harmful practice remains hidden while fostering genuine community engagement, the initiative offers a replicable template for other nations grappling with similar challenges.