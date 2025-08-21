Ghana Pioneers Bowls Sport in West Africa with Historic Competition

Ghana has made sporting history by hosting the first-ever bowls competition in West Africa.

The two-day event at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex introduces the precision sport to a new generation of athletes and enthusiasts across the region.

The championship began with an opening ceremony followed by orientation sessions where players learned the techniques and rules of the game. Participants took to the polished greens for their first competitive matches, marking the birth of what organizers hope will become a popular sport in Ghana.

Charles Obeng Amofah, President of the Ghana Bowls Federation, expressed excitement about introducing the sport to the country. “This is history in the making,” he said. “Our aim is to make bowls a household sport in Ghana and give people of all ages the opportunity to participate and represent Ghana internationally.”

The federation’s vision extends beyond this inaugural event. They hope to establish facilities and leagues across the country, introducing the sport to schools and communities. The strategic, discipline-focused nature of bowls aligns with qualities that have made Ghanaians successful in other sports.

World Bowls, the international governing body, recognized the event’s significance by sending two officiating officials to supervise the competition. Their presence ensures the tournament meets international standards while validating Ghana’s pioneering role in bringing the sport to West Africa.

As final matches approach, the enthusiasm at Burma Camp suggests bowls could become another sporting discipline where Ghana excels on the global stage.